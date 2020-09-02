How to Use Two-Factor Authentication with Ubuntu 20.04

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, confirms a user's identity via two different factors: something they know and something they have. 2FA is also known as multi-factor authentication, two-step verification, and two-step authentication. This guide explains how to use the Google Authenticator PAM module on Ubuntu for both SSH and sudo authentication.
Before you proceed with this guide, you need the following:
Log in to your Ubuntu server as a non-root user with sudo access. Install the Google Authenticator PAM module.
$ sudo apt install libpam-google-authenticator
📝 Note: Each user connecting to the server will perform these steps.
Run the Google Authenticator setup program. You can run the program without command-line options for an interactive setup, or use the following options:
$ google-authenticator -t -f -d -w 3 -e 10 -r 3 -R 30
These options explained:
~/.google_authenticator
Use
--helpfor more options.
The program will update your configuration files and display several values:
👉 Important: Follow the instructions in your 2FA application to create a new entry with the QR code or secret key. Store your emergency codes in a secure location. If you need to reset your code, rerun the program.
These steps disable password authentication. Public/private SSH keys are required for login, and 2FA will be enabled.
Edit your SSH PAM configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/pam.d/sshd
Add the following line to the bottom of the file. The
nullok option allows users that have not yet generated a 2FA code to log in, while codes are required if the user has followed Step 2 above. This option is useful during rollout. After all users have generated codes, you can remove the
nullok option to require 2FA for everyone.
auth required pam_google_authenticator.so nullok
Disable user password authentication. Comment out the following line by adding
# to the beginning.
# @include common-auth
Save and close the file.
Edit the SSH daemon configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config
Find the line for
ChallengeResponseAuthentication and set its value to yes.
ChallengeResponseAuthentication yes
Verify the following options are set as shown, or add them if they don't exist.
PasswordAuthentication no
PubkeyAuthentication yes
AuthenticationMethods publickey,keyboard-interactive
Save and close the file.
Restart the SSH service daemon.
$ sudo systemctl restart ssh
Log out of the server.
Log in to the server with your SSH key. The server will request a verification code. Enter the code generated by your authenticator app.
👉 Recovery tip: If there is an error in the SSH configuration and you are unable to log in, use the Vultr web console.
Configure
sudo to require 2FA codes by following these steps.
Edit
/etc/pam.d/common-auth.
$ sudo nano /etc/pam.d/common-auth
Add this line to the bottom of the file. The
nullok option allows users that have not yet generated a 2FA code to use sudo, while codes are required if the user has followed Step 2 above. This option is useful during rollout. After all users have generated codes, you can remove the
nullok option to require 2FA for everyone.
auth required pam_google_authenticator.so nullok
Save and exit the file.
The 2FA option takes effect immediately. If a user has configured 2FA in Step 2 above,
sudo will require 2FA codes in addition to the user password. Once all users have configured 2FA, you can remove the
nullok option.
If you lose access to your authenticator app, use one of your emergency backup codes. The codes are one-time use only.
If you are locked out from SSH, you can use the Vultr web console. The configuration in this guide does not require 2FA for console access.
To disable 2FA for a specific user:
Delete the
.google_authenticator file in the user's home directory.
$ sudo rm /home/user/.google_authenticator
To disable 2FA for all users:
/etc/ssh/sshd_config.
Locate the following line:
AuthenticationMethods publickey,keyboard-interactive
Remove the
keyboard-interactive method:
AuthenticationMethods publickey
Save and close the file, then restart the SSH daemon:
$ sudo systemctl restart ssh
Links to download popular client apps:
Learn more about the Google Authenticator PAM module on GitHub.
