How to use Rclone with Vultr Object Storage

Introduction

Rclone is a command-line program to manage files on cloud storage, with cloud equivalents to unix commands like rsync , cp , mv , mount , ls , and more. This guide describes how to configure rclone for Vultr Object Storage.

Prerequisites

The rclone commands are cross-platform. This guide shows examples for macOS in zsh, which are compatible with Linux in bash. Windows users will make minor command adjustments for PowerShell or CMD.

Configuration

Locate your rclone configuration file location. This example path below comes from a macOS installation.

$ rclone config file Configuration file doesn't exist, but rclone will use this path: /Users/example/.config/rclone/rclone.conf

Create a configuration file.

$ nano /Users/example/.config/rclone/rclone.conf

Paste the following to the file. Replace access_key_id and secret_access_key with your values.

[vultr] type = s3 provider = Vultr env_auth = false access_key_id = YOUR_ACCESS_KEY secret_access_key = YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY region = endpoint = https://ewr1.vultrobjects.com location_constraint = acl = private server_side_encryption = storage_class =

The acl = line sets the default file permission.

private : Owner gets full control . No one else has access. This permission is the default.

: Owner gets . No one else has access. This permission is the default. public-read : Owner gets full control. Everyone has read access.

In general, use private unless you share files via URL. Read more about s3 permissions in the rclone documentation.

Testing

Create a test folder and change to it.

$ mkdir tmp $ cd tmp

Assuming the tmp folder is empty, create three test files.

$ echo "hello rclone" > test1.txt $ echo "hello rclone" > test2.txt $ echo "hello rclone" > test3.txt

Copy one file to the bucket.

$ rclone copy test1.txt vultr:testbucket

List the bucket. Notice that test1.txt exists in the bucket and is 13 bytes.

$ rclone ls vultr:testbucket 13 test1.txt

Delete test1.txt from the local system.

$ rm test1.txt

List the bucket. Notice that test1.txt still exists.

$ rclone ls vultr:testbucket 13 test1.txt

Sync the entire folder to the bucket.

$ rclone sync . vultr:testbucket

List the bucket. Notice that rclone synced the bucket with the local system by removing test1.txt and adding the other two files.

$ rclone ls vultr:doctest 13 test2.txt 13 test3.txt

Summary

This guide demonstrates basic rclone functionality on Vultr Object Storage. For more information, see the rclone documentation.