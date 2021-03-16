How to use Rclone with Vultr Object Storage

Rclone is a command-line program to manage files on cloud storage, with cloud equivalents to unix commands like
rsync,
cp,
mv,
mount,
ls, and more. This guide describes how to configure rclone for Vultr Object Storage.
testbucket.
The rclone commands are cross-platform. This guide shows examples for macOS in zsh, which are compatible with Linux in bash. Windows users will make minor command adjustments for PowerShell or CMD.
Locate your rclone configuration file location. This example path below comes from a macOS installation.
$ rclone config file
Configuration file doesn't exist, but rclone will use this path:
/Users/example/.config/rclone/rclone.conf
Create a configuration file.
$ nano /Users/example/.config/rclone/rclone.conf
Paste the following to the file. Replace
access_key_id and
secret_access_key with your values.
[vultr]
type = s3
provider = Vultr
env_auth = false
access_key_id = YOUR_ACCESS_KEY
secret_access_key = YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
region =
endpoint = https://ewr1.vultrobjects.com
location_constraint =
acl = private
server_side_encryption =
storage_class =
The
acl = line sets the default file permission.
In general, use private unless you share files via URL. Read more about s3 permissions in the rclone documentation.
Create a test folder and change to it.
$ mkdir tmp
$ cd tmp
Assuming the
tmp folder is empty, create three test files.
$ echo "hello rclone" > test1.txt
$ echo "hello rclone" > test2.txt
$ echo "hello rclone" > test3.txt
Copy one file to the bucket.
$ rclone copy test1.txt vultr:testbucket
List the bucket. Notice that test1.txt exists in the bucket and is 13 bytes.
$ rclone ls vultr:testbucket
13 test1.txt
Delete
test1.txt from the local system.
$ rm test1.txt
List the bucket. Notice that test1.txt still exists.
$ rclone ls vultr:testbucket
13 test1.txt
Sync the entire folder to the bucket.
$ rclone sync . vultr:testbucket
List the bucket. Notice that rclone synced the bucket with the local system by removing
test1.txt and adding the other two files.
$ rclone ls vultr:doctest
13 test2.txt
13 test3.txt
This guide demonstrates basic rclone functionality on Vultr Object Storage. For more information, see the rclone documentation.
