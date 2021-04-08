How to Use Cyberduck with Vultr Object Storage

Introduction
Cyberduck is a graphical file manager for Windows and Mac that supports Vultr Object Storage.
Gather your Login Information
- Select the Objects menu at the top of the Vultr customer portal.
-
Navigate to the object storage subscription listing.
-
Make a note of your Hostname, Secret Key, and Access Key.
Create a Cyberduck Bookmark
Open Cyberduck.
-
On the main menu, click Bookmark > New Bookmark.
-
Select Amazon S3 from the protocol dropdown.
- Enter the Hostname in the Server field.
- Enter the Access Key in the Access Key ID field.
- (Optional) You can enter the bucket name in the Path field or leave it blank if you work with multiple buckets.
Connect with Cyberduck
-
Double-click your new bookmark.
-
You'll be prompted for the secret key.
-
Click Login to connect.
Create Bucket
Navigate to the root, then choose "File, New Folder" from the menu, or right-click in the file area and select "New Folder". The folder name is the bucket name.
Remove Bucket
Right-click on a bucket, then click Delete.
Upload File
Drag and drop a file from your computer onto the bucket.
Download File
Right-click on a file, then click Download As....
Delete File
Right-click on a file, then click Delete.
Make a File Public
- Right-click on a file, then click Info.
- Go to the Permissions tab.
- Click the gear on the lower-left corner.
- Choose Everyone from the menu.
- Set the Permission dropdown to READ for the Everyone ACL table entry.
- Close the Info window.
Make a File Private
- Right-click on a file, then click Info.
- Go to the Permissions tab.
- If Everyone appears in the Access Control List (ACL), click the gear on the lower-left corner and remove the entry.
- Close the Info window.
Enable Directory Listing on a Bucket
- Right-click on a bucket, then click Info.
- Go to the Permissions tab.
- Click the gear on the lower-left corner, and choose Everyone from the menu.
- Set the Permission dropdown to READ for the Everyone ACL table entry.
- Close the Info window.
Disable Directory Listing on a Bucket
- Right-click on a bucket, then click Info.
- Go to the Permissions tab.
- If Everyone appears in the Access Control List (ACL), click the gear on the lower-left corner and remove the entry.
- Close the Info window.
Want to contribute?
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles