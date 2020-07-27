How to Upgrade Your Plan without Reinstalling

One benefit of Vultr's cloud infrastructure is the ability to migrate to a more powerful server as your data and server loads increase. This Quickstart guide explains how to do in-place upgrades and server migration to a new host.
In many cases, the physical host has enough available capacity for you to expand your server instance in-place. Follow these steps:
Select the Change Plan menu.
Select the new plan, then click Upgrade.
Your server will restart with the new plan.
You may need to perform a server migration in some situations:
To perform a server migration:
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles