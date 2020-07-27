How to Upgrade Your Plan without Reinstalling

Introduction

One benefit of Vultr's cloud infrastructure is the ability to migrate to a more powerful server as your data and server loads increase. This Quickstart guide explains how to do in-place upgrades and server migration to a new host.

In-place Upgrade

In many cases, the physical host has enough available capacity for you to expand your server instance in-place. Follow these steps:

In the customer portal, click the Settings tab on the server information page. Select the Change Plan menu. Select the new plan, then click Upgrade.

Your server will restart with the new plan.

Server Migration

You may need to perform a server migration in some situations:

If the physical host does not have room for an in-place upgrade.

If you are changing server types, such as moving from Cloud Computer to High Frequency Compute.

To perform a server migration: