How to Update Fedora Linux

Introduction

It is a best practice to update your server on a regular schedule for security and stability. Use this guide to keep your Fedora server updated.

Supported Versions

This guide applies to the following versions, both with and without SELinux enabled.

Fedora 32

Fedora 31

Make a Backup

Always make a backup before updating your system.

Use dnf check-update to update the package database from the enabled repositories.

$ sudo dnf check-update

2. Upgrade Packages

Use dnf upgrade to upgrade the packages.

$ sudo dnf upgrade

3. Restart the Server

$ sudo reboot

Conclusion

Periodic updates keep your server secure and stable. Make sure you have a snapshot or backup strategy in place before updating.