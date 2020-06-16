How to Update Fedora Linux

It is a best practice to update your server on a regular schedule for security and stability. Use this guide to keep your Fedora server updated.
This guide applies to the following versions, both with and without SELinux enabled.
Always make a backup before updating your system.
Use
dnf check-update to update the package database from the enabled repositories.
$ sudo dnf check-update
Use
dnf upgrade to upgrade the packages.
$ sudo dnf upgrade
$ sudo reboot
Periodic updates keep your server secure and stable. Make sure you have a snapshot or backup strategy in place before updating.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles