How to Update Fedora Linux

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 16, 2020
Best Practices Fedora System Admin

Introduction

It is a best practice to update your server on a regular schedule for security and stability. Use this guide to keep your Fedora server updated.

Supported Versions

This guide applies to the following versions, both with and without SELinux enabled.

  • Fedora 32
  • Fedora 31

Make a Backup

Always make a backup before updating your system.

1. Update the Package Database

Use dnf check-update to update the package database from the enabled repositories.

$ sudo dnf check-update

2. Upgrade Packages

Use dnf upgrade to upgrade the packages.

$ sudo dnf upgrade

3. Restart the Server

$ sudo reboot

Conclusion

Periodic updates keep your server secure and stable. Make sure you have a snapshot or backup strategy in place before updating.

