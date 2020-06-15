How to Update CentOS Linux

It is a best practice to update your server on a regular schedule for security and stability. Use this guide to keep your CentOS server updated.
This guide applies to the following versions, both with and without SELinux enabled.
Always make a backup before updating your system.
Use
yum check-update to update the package database from the enabled repositories.
$ sudo yum check-update
Use
yum update to upgrade the packages.
$ sudo yum update
$ sudo reboot
If you want to accept all the defaults and perform the upgrade without intervention:
$ sudo yum check-update && sudo yum update -y
Periodic updates keep your server secure and stable. Make sure you have a snapshot or backup strategy in place before updating.
