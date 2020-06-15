How to Update CentOS Linux

Introduction

It is a best practice to update your server on a regular schedule for security and stability. Use this guide to keep your CentOS server updated.

Supported Versions

This guide applies to the following versions, both with and without SELinux enabled.

CentOS 8

CentOS 7

CentOS 6

Make a Backup

Always make a backup before updating your system.

Use yum check-update to update the package database from the enabled repositories.

$ sudo yum check-update

2. Upgrade Packages

Use yum update to upgrade the packages.

$ sudo yum update

3. Restart the Server

$ sudo reboot

One Line Upgrade

If you want to accept all the defaults and perform the upgrade without intervention:

$ sudo yum check-update && sudo yum update -y

Conclusion

Periodic updates keep your server secure and stable. Make sure you have a snapshot or backup strategy in place before updating.