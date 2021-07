Introduction

It is a best practice to update your server on a regular schedule for security and stability. Use this guide to keep your server updated.

Make a Backup

Always make a backup before updating your system.

Use yum check-update to update the package database from the enabled repositories.

$ sudo yum check-update

2. Upgrade Packages

Use yum update to upgrade the packages.

$ sudo yum update

3. Restart the Server

$ sudo reboot

Conclusion

Periodic updates keep your server secure and stable. Make sure you have a snapshot or backup strategy in place before updating.