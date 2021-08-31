With a Shoutcast server, you can setup your own audio streams for others to listen. In this guide, I'll teach you how to setup a Shoutcast server on Ubuntu. Follow the steps below.
For security reasons, we're going to create a user:
adduser shoutcast
Enter the required information and
su to the new user:
su shoutcast
Go to the user's home directory:
cd ~
Download Shoutcast with
wget:
wget https://download.nullsoft.com/shoutcast/tools/sc_serv2_linux_x64-latest.tar.gz
Now, extract the file:
tar xfz sc*
Next, create a folder for the Shoutcast server. All of the important files will be placed here:
mkdir ../shoutcast
Copy the files to this new folder:
cp sc_serv ../shoutcast
Next, navigate to this directory:
cd ../shoutcast
Shoutcast is installed, now we just need to configure it.
Create the following folders so that Shoutcast functions correctly:
mkdir control
mkdir logs
Create the configuration file and open it with a text editor:
sc_serv.conf
Append the following to the file:
adminpassword=password
password=password1
requirestreamconfigs=1
streamadminpassword_1=password2
streamid_1=1
streampassword_1=password3
streampath_1=http://ServerIP:8000
logfile=logs/sc_serv.log
w3clog=logs/sc_w3c.log
banfile=control/sc_serv.ban
ripfile=control/sc_serv.rip
Change the
adminpassword,
password,
streamadminpassword_1, and
streampassword_1 values to safe passwords. The
adminpassword is used to access the web interface, the
streampassword_1 is the password for access to the stream. Replace
ServerIP with your server IP.
Make the Shoutcast binary executable:
chmod +x sc_serv
Finally, start the Shoutcast server:
./sc_serv &
You can now access the Shoutcast web interface from
http://ServerIP:8000. The web interface will allow you to setup your streams and configure more server settings.