How to Set Up a Fiber Server with Golang on Ubuntu 21.04

Fiber is a web framework written in Golang. It features an efficient HTTP engine, a growing middleware community, and an easy-to-use Express-inspired API. This guide explains how to install Fiber and perform some basic tasks on Ubuntu 21.04.
Fiber requires Golang 1.14 or greater and build-essential.
Install build-essential.
$ sudo apt install build-essential
Locate the latest stable linux-amd64 Golang version on the official site.
Download the latest stable version. Your filename may be different than shown.
$ wget https://golang.org/dl/go1.17.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Extract the compressed build file to the local binaries folder.
$ sudo tar -C /usr/local -xvzf go1.17.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Add the Golang build to the
PATH environment variable.
$ echo "export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/go/bin" >> ~/.profile
Reload your profile.
$ source ~/.profile
Verify the Golang installation.
$ go version
go version go1.17 linux/amd64
Create the project root directory.
$ cd ~
$ mkdir fiberserver && cd fiberserver
Initialize the Golang project environment.
Replace
example.com with a unique URL that corresponds with your project's remote location. For most projects, this may be
github.com if your code is hosted there. If your code is on a custom remote location, use the URL of that location. If you do not make your project downloadable, replace example.com with any unique text identifier.
$ go mod init example.com/fiberserver
Install Fiber.
$ go get github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2
Create a main Golang file in the project root.
$ nano main.go
Paste the following code into the
main.go file.
The code starts a web server on port 3000 and returns "Hello, World!" to any requests sent to the
/ endpoint.
package main
import (
"github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2"
)
func main() {
app := fiber.New()
app.Get("/", func (c *fiber.Ctx) error {
return c.SendString("Hello, World!\n")
})
app.Listen(":3000")
}
Fiber can listen on the standard HTTP port by changing
app.Listen(":3000") to
app.Listen(":80"). Keep in mind that non-root users cannot bind processes to ports below 1024. You should use a proxy server such as Nginx in front of Fiber for production use.
Change to the project folder.
$ cd ~/fiberserver
Compile the project code.
$ go build
Run the compiled binary file.
$ ./fiberserver
Navigate to your server's IP address at port 3000 in a web browser. For example:
http://192.0.2.123:3000
You should see the "Hello, World!" page.
Fiber is easy to expand with the
app.Group API. Here is how to create a basic route organized in its own package.
Change to the project folder.
$ cd ~/fiberserver
Create a new route folder.
$ mkdir api
Change to the new folder and create a new Golang file.
$ cd api
$ nano api.go
Paste the following to add the
hello route under the
/api group.
package api
import (
"github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2"
)
func Route(app *fiber.App) {
api := app.Group("/api")
api.Get("/hello", func (c *fiber.Ctx) error {
return c.SendString("Hello from API!\n")
})
}
For consistency, keep the package name the same as the route folder name.
Return to the project root and replace the code in
main.go to the following to implement the new route.
package main
import (
"example.com/fiberserver/api"
"github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2"
)
func main() {
app := fiber.New()
app.Get("/", func (c *fiber.Ctx) error {
return c.SendString("Hello, World!\n")
})
api.Route(app) // add new route
app.Listen(":3000")
}
Remember to change the
example.comin
example.com/fiberserver/apito the module name you chose when the project was initialized. If you called the project folder something else, change
fiberserverto that name. Also,
apiat the end of the statement is the name of the folder you created for the new route.
Re-compile the project.
$ go build
Run the new binary.
$ ./fiberserver
Navigate to your server's IP address at port 3000 in a web browser. For example:
http://192.0.2.123:3000
You should see the "Hello, World!" page.
Test the new route:
http://192.0.2.123:3000/api/hello
This time, you should see the "Hello from API!" page.
Use the
app.Use API to add middleware. Follow the steps below to set up a simple middleware that overrides user requests depending on their client.
Edit the
main.go file and replace the code with the following. The following middleware checks if the client is using Linux through the
User-Agent request header and overrides every request with a message.
package main
import (
"strings"
"example.com/fiberserver/api"
"github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2"
)
func main() {
app := fiber.New()
// Check if client is using Linux
app.Use(func (c *fiber.Ctx) error {
if strings.Contains(c.Get("User-Agent"), "Linux x86_64") {
return c.SendString("You are using a Linux client.\n")
}
return c.Next()
})
app.Get("/", func (c *fiber.Ctx) error {
return c.SendString("Hello, World!\n")
})
api.Route(app) // add new route
app.Listen(":3000")
}
While in the root of the project folder, re-compile the project code.
$ go build
Execute the new compiled binary.
$ ./fiberserver
Navigate to your server's IP address at port 3000 in a web browser. For example:
http://192.0.2.123:3000
If you use Linux, you should see "You are using a Linux client.", otherwise you see "Hello, World!"
Register a service to restart Fiber when the server restarts automatically.
Compile the project.
$ cd ~/fiberserver
$ go build
Create a
fiberserver.service file in
/lib/systemd/system/.
$ sudo nano /lib/systemd/system/fiberserver.service
Paste the following to the file. Replace the
ExecStart path with the location of the compiled project code.
[Unit]
Description=Fiber Server
[Service]
Type=simple
Restart=always
RestartSec=10s
ExecStart=/path/to/compiled/binary/file
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Enable the service to allow it to start on boot automatically.
$ sudo systemctl enable fiberserver
Start the service.
$ sudo systemctl start fiberserver
Reboot the server.
$ reboot
Wait for the server to reboot, then navigate to your server's IP address at port 3000 in a web browser. For example:
http://192.0.2.123:3000
You should see a working server response.
For more information, please see the Fiber documentation.