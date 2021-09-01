How to Run a Python Discord Bot on a Docker Application

Paste this sample code to your discord_bot.py file. Replace <YOUR BOT TOKEN> with the token you saved in section 1.

import discord TOKEN = '<YOUR BOT TOKEN>' client = discord.Client() @client.event async def on_ready(): print('We have successfully loggged in as {0.user}'.format(client)) @client.event async def on_message(message): if message.author == client.user: return if message.content.lower() == 'hello': await message.channel.send(f'Hello, {message.author.display_name}!') return if message.content.lower() == 'bye': await message.channel.send(f'See you later, {message.author.display_name}!') return client.run(TOKEN)