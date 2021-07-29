How to Page PostgreSQL Data with PHP

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Thu, Jul 29, 2021
Paging is a method of retrieving small, defined chunks from a larger set of data. For example, if you're running an online store with thousands of products, you can display 50 items at a time and give customers navigation buttons to move between the pages.
In PostgreSQL, you can retrieve pages with the
LIMIT and
OFFSET clauses. Use the
LIMIT clause to define the number of rows to retrieve and the
OFFSET keyword to specify the number of rows to skip from the beginning.
To complete this PostgreSQL pagination tutorial, ensure you have the following.
sudo rights.
SSH to your server and update the package information index.
$ sudo apt -y update
Install the
pdo_pgsql driver. PHP requires this extension to communicate to the PostgreSQL server.
$ sudo apt install -y php-pgsql
Restart Apache to load the new changes.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Log in to your PostgreSQL server as the
postgres user.
$ sudo -u postgres psql
Enter the password and press ENTER to proceed.
Create a
test_shop database.
postgres=# CREATE DATABASE test_shop;
Switch to the new
test_shop database.
postgres=# \c test_shop;
Create a
products table.
test_shop=# CREATE TABLE products (
product_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
product_name VARCHAR (50),
retail_price NUMERIC
);
Insert some data into the
products table.
test_shop=# INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('RAIN JACKET', 55.60 );
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('LEATHER BELT', 9.63);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('WOOLEN SWEATER', 55.32);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('JUMP SUIT', 18.30 );
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('JEANS HANGER', 2.35);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('KITCHEN TOWEL', 1.89);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('PEN ORGANIZER', 3.65);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('RECHARGEABLE TORCH', 22.60);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('COTTON SWABS', 1.23);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('TOOTH PICKS', 2.20);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('USB CABLE', 3.50);
INSERT INTO products(product_name, retail_price) VALUES ('QUICK CHARGER', 35.60);
Make sure the records are in place by executing a
SELECT statement against the
products table.
test_shop=# SELECT
product_id,
product_name,
retail_price
FROM products;
Confirm the output below.
product_id | product_name | retail_price
------------+--------------------+--------------
1 | RAIN JACKET | 55.60
2 | LEATHER BELT | 9.63
3 | WOOLEN SWEATER | 55.32
4 | JUMP SUIT | 18.30
5 | JEANS HANGER | 2.35
6 | KITCHEN TOWEL | 1.89
7 | PEN ORGANIZER | 3.65
8 | RECHARGEABLE TORCH | 22.60
9 | COTTON SWABS | 1.23
10 | TOOTH PICKS | 2.20
11 | USB CABLE | 3.50
12 | QUICK CHARGER | 35.60
(12 rows)
Exit PostgreSQL.
test_shop=# \q
To display paged PostgreSQL data, you'll connect to your database from a PHP script. Then, you'll display the data on a standard HTML web page.
Your PHP file should reside in the root directory of your webserver. To create it, open a new
/var/www/html/products.php file using
nano.
$ sudo nano /var/www/html/products.php
Define a new HTML document and include a
title, a
head, and a
body tag. Then, define an HTML
table. You'll use it to list the products from your database.
<html>
<head>
<title>Paginated PostgreSQL Data</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1 align = 'center'> Products List </h1>
<table align='center' border='1px'>
<tr align='left'>
<th>Id</th>
<th>Product Name</th>
<th>Retail Price</th>
</tr>
Create the PHP content below to connect to the database that you created earlier. Replace
EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with the correct password for the
postgres user.
<?php
try {
$db_name = 'test_shop';
$db_user = 'postgres';
$db_password = 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
$db_host = 'localhost';
$pdo = new PDO('pgsql:host=' . $db_host . '; dbname=' . $db_name, $db_user, $db_password);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES,false);
Define an
$sql_count statement below. Use the PDO
prepare and
execute methods to get the total count of products and place the results in a
$count variable.
$sql_count = 'select count(*) as count
from products
';
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql_count);
$stmt->execute();
$row_count = $stmt->fetch();
$count = $row_count['count'];
In this script, you're retrieving the current page using the
page URL variable. The value changes once you click the navigation links. Use the code below to retrieve the
$_GET['page'] variable only if set. Otherwise, use
1 as the default
$page value.
if (isset($_GET['page'])) {
$page = $_GET['page'];
} else {
$page = 1;
}
Assign the variable
$per_page a value; this controls the total products that you want to display on each page. For this tutorial, use
5. When you visit this script on a web browser, you'll see
5 products on each page. To instruct the PHP script the total number of pages that it should expect, use the formula
$total_pages = ceil($count / $per_page);. This rounds off any decimals since it is not possible to have fractions in pages.
In this guide, your page count(
$total_pages) should be
3 since your
products table has
12 records. If you divide
12 by
5, you'll get
2.4. After rounding this figure off with the PHP
ceil function, you get
3 pages.
Next, define an
$offset variable. This represents the number of rows to skip when executing the
$sql statement. Determine the value of this variable using the formula
($page - 1) * $per_page;. To page the results from
products table, include the
$per_page and
$offset variables in the SQL string using the syntax
...limit ' . $per_page . ' offset ' . $offset.
$per_page = 5;
$offset = ($page - 1) * $per_page;
$total_pages = ceil($count / $per_page);
$sql = 'select
product_id,
product_name,
retail_price
from products
limit ' . $per_page . ' offset ' . $offset ;
Prepare the SQL command above and execute it. When the
sql string is completed, it should execute the following commands depending on the current
page.
Page 1: /products.php?page=1
'select productid, productname, retail_price from products limit 5 offset 0;
Page 2: /products.php?page=2
'select productid, productname, retail_price from products limit 5 offset 5;
Page 3: /products.php?page=3
'select productid, productname, retail_price from products limit 5 offset 10;
Enter the code below to loop through the records and list them on the HTML table.
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while ($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
echo '<tr>
<td>' . $row['product_id'] . '</td>
<td>' . $row['product_name'] . '</td>
<td align="right">' . $row['retail_price'] . '</td>
</tr>';
}
Echo out the current page number and the total pages in a new table row.
echo "<tr align='center'>"
. "<td colspan='3'>Page " . $page . " of " . $total_pages . "</td>"
. "</tr>";
Populate the
$pagination_urls variable. This is a list of clickable navigation links for moving between the pages. The
First page and
Last page links are mandatory and will be active on all pages.
$pagination_urls = '';
$pagination_urls .= "<a href='/products.php?page=1'>First </a>";
To display a
Previous page link, get the value of the current page from the
$page variable and decrement it once. Use the PHP
if (...) {...} else {...} to disable the link by removing the
href tag if you're already on the
First page.
if ($page != 1) {
$pagination_urls .= " <a href='/products.php?page=". ($page - 1) . "'>Previous</a>";
} else {
$pagination_urls .= " <a>Previous</a>";
}
To get a link for the
Next page, increment the
$page variable once. Also, disable the
Next page link if you're already on the
Last page.
if ($page != $total_pages) {
$pagination_urls .= " <a href='/products.php?page=". ($page + 1) . "'>Next</a>";
} else {
$pagination_urls .= " <a>Next</a>";
}
$pagination_urls .= " <a href='/products.php?page=" . $total_pages ."'>Last</a>";
Finally, echo out the pagination URLs inside a
<td> tag and close the
php,
table,
body, and
html tags.
echo "<tr align='center'>"
. "<td colspan='3'>" . $pagination_urls . "</td>"
. "</tr>";
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo 'Database error.' . $e->getMessage();
}
?>
</table>
</body>
</html>
When completed, your PHP file should be similar to the following content.
<html>
<head>
<title>Paginated PostgreSQL Data</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1 align = 'center'> Products List </h1>
<table align='center' border='1px'>
<tr align='left'>
<th>Id</th>
<th>Product Name</th>
<th>Retail Price</th>
</tr>
<?php
try {
$db_name = 'test_shop';
$db_user = 'postgres';
$db_password = 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
$db_host = 'localhost';
$pdo = new PDO('pgsql:host=' . $db_host . '; dbname=' . $db_name, $db_user, $db_password);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES,false);
$sql_count = 'select count(*) as count
from products
';
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql_count);
$stmt->execute();
$row_count = $stmt->fetch();
$count = $row_count['count'];
if (isset($_GET['page'])) {
$page = $_GET['page'];
} else {
$page = 1;
}
$per_page = 10;
$offset = ($page - 1) * $per_page;
$total_pages = ceil($count / $per_page);
$sql = 'select
product_id,
product_name,
retail_price
from products
limit ' . $per_page . ' offset ' . $offset ;
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while ($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
echo '<tr>
<td>' . $row['product_id'] . '</td>
<td>' . $row['product_name'] . '</td>
<td align="right">' . $row['retail_price'] . '</td>
</tr>';
}
echo "<tr align='center'>"
. "<td colspan='3'>Page " . $page . " of " . $total_pages . "</td>"
. "</tr>";
$pagination_urls = '';
$pagination_urls .= "<a href='/products.php?page=1'>First </a>";
if ($page != 1) {
$pagination_urls .= " <a href='/products.php?page=". ($page - 1) . "'>Previous</a>";
} else {
$pagination_urls .= " <a>Previous</a>";
}
if ($page != $total_pages) {
$pagination_urls .= " <a href='/products.php?page=". ($page + 1) . "'>Next</a>";
} else {
$pagination_urls .= " <a>Next</a>";
}
$pagination_urls .= " <a href='/products.php?page=" . $total_pages ."'>Last</a>";
echo "<tr align='center'>"
. "<td colspan='3'>" . $pagination_urls . "</td>"
. "</tr>";
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo 'Database error.' . $e->getMessage();
}
?>
</table>
</body>
</html>
Save the file by pressing CTRL + X, then Y and ENTER. Your PostgreSQL pagination script is now ready for testing.
In a web browser, visit the URL below and replace
192.0.2.1 with your server's correct public IP address or domain name.
http://192.0.2.1/products.php
You should now see the
First page displaying
5 products as shown below. As you can see from the output below, the Previous page link is disabled since you're already on the
First page.
Page 1:
Click Next to navigate to the second page and note how the URL on your web browser changes to include the
page parameter.
Page 2:
Again, click Next or Last to navigate to the
Last page. The Next link is disabled on this page since you're already on the
Last page.
Page 3:
The above outputs confirm that your PHP script is now working as expected.
In this guide, you've created a sample database and a table. You've then populated the table with sample records and coded a PHP script to page data using the PostgreSQL
LIMIT and
OFFSET clauses. Use the syntax in this guide to page your database data when working with many records.