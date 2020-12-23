How To Install ZNC On An Arch Linux Server

ZNC is a popular IRC bouncer, a program that allows you to mask your IP address when using IRC and log messages while offline. This guide explains how to install ZNC on a Vultr Arch cloud server instance.
Deploy a Vultr Arch server.
Before installing any new software, the Arch Linux system must be fully updated. Run the following command to update the system:
$ sudo pacman -Syyu
Install ZNC and all dependencies:
$ sudo pacman -S znc
Run the following command to configure ZNC:
$ sudo -u znc znc --makeconf
Answer the following questions:
[ ?? ] Listen on port (1025 to 65534): Enter the port to connect to ZNC.
[ ?? ] Listen using SSL (yes/no) [no]: Answer "Yes" (recommended) to use SSL for security.
[ ?? ] Listen using both IPv4 and IPv6 (yes/no) [yes]: It's easiest to configure both IPv4 and IPv6 and use a firewall if you prefer to use block one or the other.
[ ?? ] Username (alphanumeric): Enter a username for the account.
[ ?? ] Enter password: Enter, then confirm, the account password.
[ ?? ] Nick [username]: Enter your IRC nick.
[ ?? ] Alternate nick [username_]: Enter an alternate IRC nick.
[ ?? ] Ident [username]: Enter an ident, typically your IRC nick.
[ ?? ] Real name (optional): Enter your real name if desired.
[ ?? ] Bind host (optional): Enter your bind host, if unsure leave blank.
[ ?? ] Set up a network? (yes/no) [yes]: Enter
no. Configuring networks is easier from the web interface.
[ ?? ] Launch ZNC now? (yes/no) [yes]: Enter
yes to start the program.
Run the following command to start ZNC at boot time.
$ sudo systemctl enable --now znc.service
Navigate to
https://SERVER_IP:PORT in a web browser, where
SERVER_IP is the server's IP address or domain name, and
PORT is the port number specified earlier. Sign in with the administrator username and password to finish configuration.
The ZNC instance is running and available to IRC clients. Configuring ZNC to connect with IRC servers and networks is dependent on the particular network used. See the official ZNC Wiki for more specific information relating to your case.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles