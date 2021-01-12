How to Install Xrdp on Ubuntu 20.04

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is a Microsoft protocol providing a remote graphical connection to another computer via the network. It supports strong encryption, audio, and disk redirection. xrdp is an open-source project to implement the RDP on the Linux X desktop. This tutorial explains how to install xrdp on a Ubuntu 20.04 instance with GNOME desktop environment.

Connect to your instance via SSH or the Web Console as your sudo user.

Install GNOME desktop. $ sudo tasksel install ubuntu-desktop

Reboot your instance. $ sudo reboot

After the reboot, connect to your instance again via SSH or the Web Console as your sudo user.

Install xrdp. $ sudo apt install xrdp

It's recommended to change the RDP port. For example, change the default port of 3389 to 13389. If you choose a different port, adjust the sed command below. $ sudo sed -i 's/3389/13389/g' /etc/xrdp/xrdp.ini

Open the port in the Ubuntu firewall, ufw . $ sudo ufw allow 13389

If you use the Vultr Firewall, open the port there as well.

Restart the xrdp service: $ sudo systemctl restart xrdp