How to Install Xrdp on Ubuntu 20.04

Last Updated: Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Ubuntu

Introduction

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is a Microsoft protocol providing a remote graphical connection to another computer via the network. It supports strong encryption, audio, and disk redirection. xrdp is an open-source project to implement the RDP on the Linux X desktop. This tutorial explains how to install xrdp on a Ubuntu 20.04 instance with GNOME desktop environment.

Prerequisites

Installation Steps

  1. Connect to your instance via SSH or the Web Console as your sudo user.

  2. Install GNOME desktop.

    $ sudo tasksel install ubuntu-desktop

  3. Reboot your instance.

    $ sudo reboot

  4. After the reboot, connect to your instance again via SSH or the Web Console as your sudo user.

  5. Install xrdp.

    $ sudo apt install xrdp

  6. It's recommended to change the RDP port. For example, change the default port of 3389 to 13389. If you choose a different port, adjust the sed command below.

    $ sudo sed -i 's/3389/13389/g' /etc/xrdp/xrdp.ini

  7. Open the port in the Ubuntu firewall, ufw. 

    $ sudo ufw allow 13389

  8. If you use the Vultr Firewall, open the port there as well.

  9. Restart the xrdp service:

    $ sudo systemctl restart xrdp

  10. Connect your instance with an RDP Client.

