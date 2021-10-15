How to Install WooCommerce on CentOS 7

WooCommerce is an open-source e-commerce plugin for WordPress. It is designed for small to large-sized online merchants. This article explains how to set up WooCommerce on a CentOS 7 server using Vultr's one-click LEMP Application.
Deploy a one-click LEMP Application on CentOS 7 from Vultr Marketplace Apps
Your server's number of CPUs and Memory size should depend on how large your online store will be.
Connect to the MySQL Database.
# mysql -u root
Create a database for WordPress named
wordpressdb.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE wordpressdb;
Create a new database user. Replace
<PASSWORD> with a strong password.
mysql> CREATE USER 'wp-user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY '<PASSWORD>';
Grant the user permission to access the database.
mysql> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON wordpressdb.* TO 'wp-user'@'localhost';
Reload the grant tables to activate the permission settings.
mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit MySQL.
mysql> exit
Change the directory to
/usr/share/nginx/html, which is the default Nginx server root directory in CentOS.
# cd /usr/share/nginx/html
Download the tarball of the latest WordPress version. Please see WordPress download page for the latest WordPress version.
# wget https://wordpress.org/latest.tar.gz
Extract the downloaded file.
# tar -xvf latest.tar.gz
remove
latest.tar.gz.
# rm -fr latest.tar.gz
Move all the extracted files to
/usr/share/nginx/html.
# mv wordpress/* /usr/share/nginx/html/ && rm -fr wordpress
Enter
yes when prompted to replace index.php.
Give nginx ownership of the
/usr/share/nginx/html directory.
# chown -R nginx:nginx /usr/share/nginx/html
On your browser, navigate to your server's IP address.
wordpressdb as the Database Name,
wp-user as the username, and you entered a strong password. The Database Host will remain as
localhost and the Table Prefix should remain as
wp_ unless you want to run multiple WordPress installations in a single database.
If it showed that you are Unable to write to wp-config.php file, you need to create the
wp-config.php file manually, then paste the code provided.
# nano /usr/share/nginx/html/wp-config.php
Save and exit the file, then click Run the installation to proceed.
Now that you have finished installing WordPress, you may now proceed in setting up WooCommerce.
On your SSH terminal, change the directory to
/usr/share/nginx/html/wp-content/plugins. This is where you need to extract the WooCommerce Plugin.
# cd /usr/share/nginx/html/wp-content/plugins
Download WooCommerce. Please see the WooCommerce Plugin Page on the WordPress website to get the latest version.
# wget https://downloads.wordpress.org/plugin/woocommerce.5.7.1.zip
Extract the downloaded zip file.
# unzip woocommerce.5.7.1.zip
Edit
nginx.conf using nano.
# nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf
Look for:
worker_processes auto;
Change its value depending on how many CPUs your server instance has. For example, for a 2 CPU server instance, it should look like this:
worker_processes 2;
Look for:
worker_connections 1024;
Change its value depending on how many GB of memory your server instance has multiplied by 256. A 4GB RAM server instance should have 4 * 256 = 1024 connections.
Once you are finished, save and exit the file.
You now have successfully created a WooCommerce shop on WordPress. You may visit your shop on your server's IP address.
You can manage your store, such as your products, analytics, and marketing, through the WordPress Admin Dashboard.
In this article, you created an online shop with WooCommerce, using Vultr's one-click LEMP Application.