How to Install TrueNAS on a Vultr Cloud VPS

TrueNAS is an open-source file storage and sharing system, and the successor to FreeNAS.
This guide explains how to install a TrueNAS server on Vultr's cloud VPS hosting. All references in this guide refer to TrueNAS, but you can also install FreeNAS a Vultr cloud server with these instructions.
Note: If you prefer to install FreeNAS, you can use the ISO in the Vultr ISO library and skip the ISO upload steps.
TrueNAS is based on FreeBSD, which needs custom VPS settings at Vultr. The easiest way to get a FreeBSD-compatible VPS is to deploy a FreeBSD 12.2 server, then attach the ISO and reformat the original server.
Deploy a new FreeBSD 12.2 Cloud Compute or High-Frequency Compute cloud VPS server. TrueNAS requires a server with Block Storage, which is unavailable on Dedicated Cloud or Bare Metal instances.
When configuring your server:
Use more RAM for better performance if you have large storage volumes.
Wait for your server to deploy.
Select an ISO.
If you uploaded a TrueNAS ISO, you'll find it in the Custom ISO section. The FreeNAS ISO is available in the ISO Library section.
Click Attach ISO and Reboot.
Connect to the Vultr web console.
Choose Install/Upgrade.
Select the first drive as the installation location.
Choose Yes to proceed with the installation.
Wait for the installation to complete.
Navigate to the Server information page in the customer portal.
Navigate to your server's IP address in a web browser. For example:
Log in as root with the password you chose during installation.
TrueNAS will format your disks and create a storage pool.
The Basic installation is complete. To configure your TrueNAS server for your particular configuration, please see the TrueNAS documentation.