How to Install Tiny Tiny RSS Reader on a FreeBSD 11 FAMP VPS

Tiny Tiny RSS Reader is a free and open source self-hosted web-based news feed (RSS/Atom) reader and aggregator, designed to allow you to read news from any location, while feeling as close as possible to a real desktop application. Tiny Tiny RSS Reader supports feed aggregation and syndication, OPML import and export, social sharing, internationalization, duplicate article detection, flexible article filtering, plugins and themes, a JSON API, and much more!
In this tutorial, we are going to install Tiny Tiny RSS Reader 17.4 on a FreeBSD 11 FAMP VPS using Apache web server, PHP 7.1, and a MariaDB database.
We will start by adding a new
sudo user.
First, log into your server as
root:
ssh root@YOUR_VULTR_IP_ADDRESS
The
sudo command isn't installed by default in the Vultr FreeBSD 11 server instance, so we will first install
sudo:
pkg install sudo
Add a new user called
user1 (or your preferred username):
adduser user1
The
adduser command will prompt you for lots of details for the user account, so simply select the defaults for most of them when it makes sense to do so. When you are asked whether to
Invite user1 into any other groups?, you should enter
wheel to add
user1 to the
wheel group.
Now check the
/etc/sudoers file to make sure that the
sudoers group is enabled:
visudo
Look for a section like this:
# %wheel ALL=(ALL) ALL
This line tells us that users who are members of the
wheel group can use the
sudo command to gain
root privileges. It will be commented out by default so you will need to uncomment it and then save and exit the file.
We can verify the
user1 group membership with the
groups command:
groups user1
If
user1 is not a member of the
wheel group, you can use this command to update the
user1 group membership:
pw group mod wheel -m user1
Now use the
su command to switch to the new sudo user
user1 account:
su - user1
The command prompt will update to indicate that you are now logged into the
user1 account. You can verify this with the
whoami command:
whoami
Now, restart the
sshd service so that you can login via
ssh with the new non-root sudo user account you have just created:
sudo /etc/rc.d/sshd restart
Exit the
user1 account:
exit
Exit the
root account (which will disconnect your
ssh session).
exit
You can now
ssh into the server instance from your local host using the new non-root sudo user
user1 account:
ssh user1@YOUR_VULTR_IP_ADDRESS
If you want to execute sudo without having to type a password every time, then open the
/etc/sudoers file again, using
visudo:
sudo visudo
Edit the section for the
wheel group so that it looks like this:
%wheel ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD: ALL
Please note: Disabling the password requirement for the sudo user is not a recommended practice, but it is included here as it can make server configuration much more convenient and less frustrating, especially during longer systems administration sessions. If you are concerned about the security implications, you can always revert the configuration change to the original after you finish your administration tasks.
Whenever you want to log into the
root user account from within the
sudo user account, you can use one of the following commands:
sudo -i
sudo su -
You can exit the
root account and return back to your
sudo user account any time by simply typing:
exit
Before installing any packages on the FreeBSD server instance, we will first update the system.
Make sure you are logged into the server using a non-root sudo user and run the following commands:
sudo freebsd-update fetch
sudo freebsd-update install
sudo pkg update
sudo pkg upgrade
Install the Apache 2.4 web server:
sudo pkg install apache24
Enter
y when prompted.
Now use the
sysrc command to enable the Apache service to execute automatically at boot time.
sudo sysrc apache24_enable=yes
The
sysrc command updates the
/etc/rc.conf configuration file, so if you want to verify the configuration update manually you can simply open the
/etc/rc.conf file with your favourite terminal editor.
vi /etc/rc.conf
Now start the Apache service:
sudo service apache24 start
You can quickly check that Apache is running by visiting the IP address or domain of the server instance in your browser:
http://YOUR_VULTR_IP_ADDRESS/
You should see the default FreeBSD Apache page displaying the text:
It works!
Check your Apache default configuration file to ensure that the
DocumentRoot directive points to the correct directory.
sudo vi /usr/local/etc/apache24/httpd.conf
The
DocumentRoot configuration option should look like this:
DocumentRoot "/usr/local/www/apache24/data"
We now need to enable the
mod_rewrite Apache module. We can do this by searching the default Apache configuration file for the term
mod_rewrite.
By default, the
mod_rewrite Apache module will be commented out (which means it is disabled). The configuration line on a clean Vultr FreeBSD 11 instance will look like this:
#LoadModule rewrite_module libexec/apache24/mod_rewrite.so
Simply remove the hash symbol to uncomment the line and load the module. This, of course, applies to any other required Apache modules too.
LoadModule rewrite_module libexec/apache24/mod_rewrite.so
We now need to edit the
Directory Apache directive in the same configuration file so that
mod_rewrite will work correctly with Tiny Tiny RSS.
Find the section of the configuration file that starts with
<Directory "/usr/local/www/apache24/data"> and change
AllowOverride none to
AllowOverride All. The end result (with all comments removed) should look something like this:
<Directory "/var/www/html">
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride All
Require all granted
</Directory>
Now save and exit the Apache configuration file.
We will restart Apache at the end of this tutorial, but restarting Apache regularly during installation and configuration is certainly a good habit, so let's do it now.
sudo service apache24 restart
We can now install PHP 7.1 along with all of the necessary PHP modules required by Tiny Tiny RSS.
sudo pkg install php71 mod_php71 php71-gd php71-mbstring php71-mysqli php71-xml php71-curl php71-ctype php71-tokenizer php71-simplexml php71-dom php71-session php71-iconv php71-hash php71-json php71-fileinfo php71-pdo php71-pdo_mysql php71-zlib php71-openssl php71-zip php71-phar
FreeBSD 11 gives us the option to use a development
php.ini or a production
php.ini. Since we are going to install Tiny Tiny RSS on a public web server, we'll use the production version. First, back up
php.ini-production:
sudo cp /usr/local/etc/php.ini-production /usr/local/etc/php.ini-production.backup
And then soft-link
php.ini-production to
php.ini.
sudo ln -s /usr/local/etc/php.ini-production /usr/local/etc/php.ini
We need to configure Apache to actually use PHP, so let's create a new file called
php.conf in the Apache
Includes directory:
sudo vi /usr/local/etc/apache24/Includes/php.conf
Enter the following text into the newly created file:
<IfModule dir_module>
DirectoryIndex index.php index.html
<FilesMatch "\.php$">
SetHandler application/x-httpd-php
</FilesMatch>
<FilesMatch "\.phps$">
SetHandler application/x-httpd-php-source
</FilesMatch>
</IfModule>
And save and exit the file.
Now let's restart Apache so that it can reload the configuration changes:
sudo service apache24 restart
FreeBSD 11 defaults to using MariaDB database server, which is an enhanced, fully open source, community developed, drop-in replacement for MySQL server.
Install the latest version of MariaDB database server:
sudo pkg install mariadb102-server mariadb102-client
And start and enable MariaDB server to execute automatically at boot time.
sudo sysrc mysql_enable="yes"
sudo service mysql-server start
Secure your MariaDB server installation:
sudo mysql_secure_installation
When prompted to create a MariaDB/MySQL
root user, select "Y" (for yes) and then enter a secure
root password. Simply answer "Y" to all of the other yes/no questions as the default suggestions are the most secure options.
Log into the MariaDB shell as the MariaDB
root user by running the following command:
sudo mysql -u root -p
To access the MariaDB command prompt, simply enter the MySQL
root password when prompted.
Run the following queries to create a MySQL database and database user for Tiny Tiny RSS.
CREATE DATABASE tiny_db CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci;
CREATE USER 'tiny_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'UltraSecurePassword';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON tiny_db.* TO 'tiny_user'@'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
EXIT;
You can replace the database name
tiny_db and username
tiny_user with something more to your liking, if you prefer. Also, make sure that you replace "UltraSecurePassword" with an actually secure password.
Change your current working directory to the default web directory.
cd /usr/local/www/apache24/data
Your current working directory will now be:
/usr/local/www/apache24/data. You can check this with the
pwd (print working directory) command:
pwd
Now use
wget to download the Tiny Tiny RSS installation package.
sudo wget --content-disposition https://git.tt-rss.org/git/tt-rss/archive/17.4.zip
Please note: The above Tiny Tiny RSS package URL was correct at the time of writing, but you should definitely check for the most recent version by visiting the Tiny Tiny RSS download page.
List the current directory to check that you have successfully downloaded the file.
ls -la
Remove
index.html:
sudo rm index.html
Now uncompress the zip archive.
sudo unzip tt-rss-17.4.zip
Move all of the installation files to the web root directory:
sudo mv -v tt-rss/* tt-rss/.* /usr/local/www/apache24/data 2>/dev/null
Change ownership of the web files to avoid any permissions problems.
sudo chown -R www:www * ./
Restart Apache once again.
sudo service apache24 restart
Now we're ready to move onto the final step.
It's now time to visit the IP address of your server instance in your browser, or if you've already configured your Vultr DNS settings (and given it enough time to propagate) you can simply visit your domain instead.
To access the Tiny Tiny RSS installation page, enter your Vultr instance IP address into your browser address bar, followed by
/install/ :
http://YOUR_VULTR_IP_ADDRESS/install/
On the
Database Settings section of the
Tiny Tiny RSS Installer page, enter the following database values:
Database type: MySQL
Username: u1
Password: usecpass1
Database name: db1
Host name: localhost
Port: 3306
The
Tiny Tiny RSS URL field should be filled in with your URL automatically so you can leave it with the default value (which will be your IP address if you haven't set up your DNS yet). If you later decide to set up your Vultr DNS, you will be able to modify this value in the Tiny Tiny RSS configuration settings.
When you have filled in the correct details, simply click
Test Configuration to continue.
If everything went smoothly you will see two messages that say
Configuration check succeeded and
Database test succeeded. Simply click on the
Initialize Databse button to continue.
The installer will generate a configuration file for you using the values you have already entered. Click on
Save Configuration to save the file automatically.
You will see a message that says
Successfully saved config.php.
You can now access the admin section by clicking on the
loading tt-rss now link and entering the default username and password shown below:
Login: admin
Password: password
If you aren't redirected to the admin login page, you can enter the admin address manually:
http://YOUR_VULTR_IP_ADDRESS/
Once you have logged in, the first thing you must do is change the admin password from the default to something more secure, so click on
Actions... in the top right corner of the page and select
Preferences....
Now click on the
Users tab and then click on the
admin user. A
User editor dialog box will pop up so simply enter you new password into the
Change Password field and click
Save
If you haven't yet configured your Vultr DNS settings, you can do so using the Vultr DNS control panel.
It's also advisable to configure your site to use SSL as most modern browsers will give warnings when sites do not have SSL enabled and SSL certificates are now available for free.
Please explore the many configuration settings for Tiny Tiny RSS and configure it according to your personal preferences. Make sure you check out the Tiny Tiny RSS wiki for more information about how to configure and optimize your reader.