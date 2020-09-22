How to Install the Latest Version of SQLite3

SQLite is the most widely used database engine globally, and there are client libraries available for almost all popular languages. Most Linux distributions can install SQLite3 from their repositories. However, the repository version may be outdated or miss newer features in the latest SQLite3. In this tutorial, we will compile the latest version of SQLite3 from source code.
You must have the following packages installed.
You must install the build tool-chain for your distribution.
For Debian or Ubuntu, install
build-essential.
$ sudo apt-get install build-essential
CentOS or RHEL users:
# yum update
# yum groupinstall "Development Tools"
Fedora users:
# dnf update
# dnf groupinstall "Development Tools"
Other distributions should install similar packages that include a C compiler, linker and
make utility.
Navigate to https://www.sqlite.org/download.html and copy the link to the latest autoconf amalgamation source code, which will be named:
sqlite-autoconf-<version>.tar.gz
Extract the tar file.
$ cd ~
$ mkdir sqlite3 && cd sqlite3
$ wget [link to sqlite-autoconf-<version>.tar.gz]
$ tar xvfz sqlite-autoconf-<version>.tar.gz
Build and install SQLite3 using the following commands:
$ cd sqlite-autoconf-<version>
$ ./configure
$ make
$ sudo make install
Verify the SQLite3 installation.
$ sqlite3 --version
