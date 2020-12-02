How to Install Sylius eCommerce Platform on Fedora 30

Sylius is a modern e-commerce platform for PHP, based on the Symfony Framework. Sylius source code is hosted on GitHub.
This guide will walk you through the Sylius installation process on a fresh Fedora 30 Vultr instance using PHP, MariaDB as a database, and Nginx as a web server.
To be able to install Sylius you will need:
gd,
exif,
fileinfo,
intl
memory_limit equal to or greater than
1024M,
date.timezone
Check the Fedora version.
cat /etc/fedora-release
# Fedora release 30 (Thirty)
Create a new
non-root user account with
sudo access and switch to it.
useradd -c "John Doe" johndoe && passwd johndoe
usermod -aG wheel johndoe
su - johndoe
NOTE: Replace
johndoe with your username.
Set up the timezone.
timedatectl list-timezones
sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'
Ensure that your system is up to date.
sudo dnf update
Install the needed packages.
sudo dnf install -y socat git wget unzip
Disable SELinux and Firewall.
sudo setenforce 0 ; sudo systemctl stop firewalld ; sudo systemctl disable firewalld
Install PHP and required PHP extensions.
sudo dnf install -y php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mysqlnd php-gd php-intl php-zip php-curl php-xml php-mbstring php-json
Check the version.
php --version
# PHP 7.3.8 (cli) (built: Jul 30 2019 09:26:16) ( NTS )
Start and enable PHP-FPM.
sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service
Run
sudo vim /etc/php.ini and set
memory_limit to
1024M or more, and set up
date.timezone.
memory_limit = 1024M
date.timezone = Region/City
Restart PHP-FPM.
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service
Install MariaDB.
sudo dnf install -y mariadb-server
Check the version.
mysql --version
# mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.3.17-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using readline 5.1
Start and enable MariaDB.
sudo systemctl start mariadb.service
sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service
Run
mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB
root user.
sudo mysql_secure_installation
Connect to MariaDB shell as the root user.
sudo mysql -u root -p
# Enter password
Create an empty MariaDB database and user for Sylius, and remember the credentials.
CREATE DATABASE dbname;
GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
exit
NOTE: Replace
dbname and
username with appropriate names for your setup. Replace
password with a strong password.
Install Nginx.
sudo dnf install -y nginx
Check the version.
nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.16.0
Start and enable Nginx.
sudo systemctl start nginx.service
sudo systemctl enable nginx.service
Configure Nginx for Sylius. Run
sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/sylius.conf and populate the file with the following configuration.
server {
listen 80;
server_name example.com;
root /var/www/sylius/public;
location / {
try_files $uri /index.php$is_args$args;
}
location ~ ^/index\.php(/|$) {
fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock;
fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.*)$;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $realpath_root$fastcgi_script_name;
fastcgi_param DOCUMENT_ROOT $realpath_root;
internal;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
return 404;
}
client_max_body_size 6m;
}
Save the file and exit with :+W+Q.
Test the configuration.
sudo nginx -t
Reload Nginx.
sudo systemctl reload nginx.service
Install Composer globally.
php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');"
php -r "if (hash_file('sha384', 'composer-setup.php') === 'a5c698ffe4b8e849a443b120cd5ba38043260d5c4023dbf93e1558871f1f07f58274fc6f4c93bcfd858c6bd0775cd8d1') { echo 'Installer verified'; } else { echo 'Installer corrupt'; unlink('composer-setup.php'); } echo PHP_EOL;"
php composer-setup.php
php -r "unlink('composer-setup.php');"
sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer
Check the version.
composer --version
# Composer version 1.9.0 2019-08-02 20:55:32
Install Node.js.
sudo dnf install -y nodejs
Check the version.
node --version
# v10.16.0
Install the Yarn package manager.
curl --silent --location https://dl.yarnpkg.com/rpm/yarn.repo | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/yarn.repo
sudo dnf install -y yarn
Check the version.
yarn --version
# 1.17.3
Create a document root directory.
sudo mkdir -p /var/www/sylius
Change ownership of the
/var/www/sylius directory to
johndoe.
sudo chown -R johndoe:johndoe /var/www/sylius
Navigate to the document root folder.
cd /var/www/sylius
Initiate a new Sylius project by running this command:
composer create-project sylius/sylius-standard .
Run
vim .env.local to enter database details and to run Sylius in an environment of choice.
APP_ENV=prod
DATABASE_URL=mysql://username:password@127.0.0.1/dbname
NOTE: Replace
username,
password and
dbname with your database details.
After everything is in place, run the following command to install Sylius:
php bin/console sylius:install -e prod
In order to see a fully functional frontend, you will need to install its assets. Sylius uses Gulp to build frontend assets using Yarn as a JavaScript package manager. Having Yarn installed, go to your project directory to install the dependencies.
yarn install
Then build the frontend assets by running:
yarn build
Change ownership of the
/var/www/sylius directory to
nginx.
sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/sylius
Run
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set the user and group to
nginx. Initially, they will be set to
apache.
sudo vi /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
# user = nginx
# group = nginx
Create
/var/lib/php/session/ directory and change ownership to
nginx.
sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/php/session && sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/lib/php/session
Restart the PHP-FPM service.
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service
The Sylius e-commerce platform is installed. By default, administration panel routes to
/admin.
