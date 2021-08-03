How to Install Streamlit on CentOS 8

By default, Streamlit runs on port 8501, so you need to allow port 8501 on the firewall.

When you run Streamlit on a normal SSH Session, the Streamlit process will close once you exit the SSH Session. To run Streamlit when you leave the SSH session, use tmux, a terminal multiplexer. Using a terminal multiplexer will allow you to run the Streamlit process in the background. To create a tmux session, run:

# tmux new -s StreamlitSession