How to Install SteamCMD on Your VPS

This tutorial explains how to install SteamCMD. SteamCMD can be used to download and install Steam game servers, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), ARK Survival Evolved, and many more. Some games require a paid subscription/purchase before you can download their configuration files. This guide has been tested on CentOS 7, Ubuntu 20 and greater, and Debian 8 and greater.

One of the best practices when using Linux is to ensuring your server is always updated.

CentOS

# yum clean all # yum update -y # yum upgrade -y

Ubuntu / Debian

# apt-get update -y # apt-get upgrade -y

2. Create a User Account

It is best for your security to create a user account on the server to run SteamCMD.

# adduser steam

3. Install Required Libraries

Install the necessary libraries for SteamCMD.

CentOS

# yum install glibc.i686 libstdc++.i686 -y

Ubuntu / Debian

# apt-get install lib32gcc1

3. Install Steam

Switch to the steam user.

# su -ls /bin/bash steam

Download SteamCMD.

$ wget https://steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net/client/installer/steamcmd_linux.tar.gz $ tar xf steamcmd_linux.tar.gz

Run SteamCMD. The Steam daemon will download and install all the necessary files.

$ ./steamcmd.sh +quit

Conclusion

SteamCMD is ready to download and install server files.