How to Install SteamCMD on Your VPS

This tutorial explains how to install SteamCMD. SteamCMD can be used to download and install Steam game servers, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), ARK Survival Evolved, and many more. Some games require a paid subscription/purchase before you can download their configuration files. This guide has been tested on CentOS 7, Ubuntu 20 and greater, and Debian 8 and greater.
One of the best practices when using Linux is to ensuring your server is always updated.
# yum clean all
# yum update -y
# yum upgrade -y
# apt-get update -y
# apt-get upgrade -y
It is best for your security to create a user account on the server to run SteamCMD.
# adduser steam
Install the necessary libraries for SteamCMD.
# yum install glibc.i686 libstdc++.i686 -y
# apt-get install lib32gcc1
Switch to the
steam user.
# su -ls /bin/bash steam
Download SteamCMD.
$ wget https://steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net/client/installer/steamcmd_linux.tar.gz
$ tar xf steamcmd_linux.tar.gz
Run SteamCMD. The Steam daemon will download and install all the necessary files.
$ ./steamcmd.sh +quit
SteamCMD is ready to download and install server files.
Note: If you have Steam Guard enabled, you have to check your email for the code to login.