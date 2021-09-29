How to Install SpamAssassin with Postfix on Ubuntu

SpamAssassin is an open-source mail filter that identifies spam emails using a wide range of heuristic tests. This guide explains how to install SpamAssassin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or 21.04.

Prerequisites

Install Postfix mail transfer agent.

Create a sudo user.

Verify the server has outbound port 25 open.

1. Install SpamAssassin

Connect to your server with SSH. Install SpamAssassin. $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install spamassassin spamc -y Add a SpamAssassin user and disable the login. $ sudo adduser spamd --disabled-login

2. Configure SpamAssassin

Assign the spamd user account to SpamAssassin and set the log and default home directories.

Edit the configuration settings. $ sudo nano /etc/default/spamassassin Find the line: ENABLED=1 Uncomment it by removing # and change the value from 1 to 0 . ENABLED=0 Find the line: OPTIONS="--create-prefs --max-children 5 --helper-home-dir" Change it to include the SpamAssassin user account and log files directory. OPTIONS="--create-prefs --max-children 5 --username spamd --helper-home-dir /home/spamd/ -s /home/spamd/spamd.log" Find the line: CRON=0 Change the value from 0 to 1 . CRON=1 Save and close the file. Make a backup of the SpamAssassin local configuration file. $ sudo mv /etc/spamassassin/local.cf /etc/spamassassin/local.cf.bk Create a new SpamAssassin local configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/spamassassin/local.cf Paste the information below to the file. rewrite_header Subject ***** SPAM _SCORE_ ***** report_safe 0 required_score 5.0 use_bayes 1 use_bayes_rules 1 bayes_auto_learn 1 skip_rbl_checks 0 use_razor2 0 use_dcc 0 use_pyzor 0 ifplugin Mail::SpamAssassin::Plugin::Shortcircuit endif Save and close the file.

3. Configure Postfix

Edit your Postfix configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/postfix/master.cf Locate these entries. smtp inet n - y - - smtpd #smtp inet n - y - 1 postscreen #smtpd pass - - y - - smtpd #dnsblog unix - - y - 0 dnsblog #tlsproxy unix - - y - 0 tlsproxy submission inet n - y - - smtpd Below the smtp configuration, add a SpamAssassin content filter. smtp inet n - y - - smtpd -o content_filter=spamassassin spamassassin unix - n n - - pipe user=spamd argv=/usr/bin/spamc -f -e /usr/sbin/sendmail -oi -f ${sender} ${recipient} Save and close the file. Restart Postfix and enable SpamAssassin to run at system startup. $ sudo systemctl restart postfix.service $ sudo systemctl enable spamassassin.service $ sudo systemctl start spamassassin.service

