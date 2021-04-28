Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Snipe-IT is an open-source Information Technology asset management tool that works on a Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP (LAMP) stack. With a powerful and user-friendly interface, Snipe-IT eliminates the need for complex IT asset tracking spreadsheets.
Thousands of customers use this free web-based application, and its code-base is updated frequently to fix bugs and improve reliability. If you run an IT department, you can use Snipe-IT to track the staff members assigned to computer hardware, accessories, and consumables. In addition, you can audit warranty and license information for all your IT components.
This guide explains how to install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
To follow this tutorial, you need:
A domain name such as
example.com is optional.
SSH to your server as a non-root
sudo user, update your software information index, and upgrade the installed packages.
$ sudo apt update && sudo apt -y upgrade
Enable Apache's
mod_rewrite module. Snipe-IT requires this extension to rewrite URLs more cleanly.
$ sudo a2enmod rewrite
Install the PHP extensions required by both the Snipe-IT application and a PHP
Composer tool.
$ sudo apt install -y php-{opcache,pdo,bcmath,bz2,calendar,ctype,exif,ffi,fileinfo,ftp,gd,iconv,intl,json,mbstring,mysqli,phar,posix,readline,shmop,sockets,sysvmsg,sysvsem,sysvshm,tokenizer,zip,curl,ldap}
Restart your Apache web server to apply the changes.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Set up PHP Composer, which is a PHP dependency management tool to install and update libraries in your Snipe-IT environment.
Navigate to your home directory.
$ cd ~
Download the
Composer installer.
$ curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php
Move the
composer.phar executable to
/usr/local/bin/.
$ sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer
Snipe-IT uses MySQL/MariaDB for data storage. To create the database, log in to your MySQL/MariaDB server as a root user.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
When prompted, enter your root password for your MySQL/MariaDB server and press ENTER to proceed.
Create a
snipe_it database. To access the
snipe_it database, Snipe-IT requires a dedicated non-root MySQL user. Therefore, you must set up a
snipe_it_user with full privileges to the
snipe_it database. You'll require these database credentials later when setting up the Snipe-IT
.env configuration file.
Replace
EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong password.
If your LAMP stack uses MySQL, run these commands.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE snipe_it;
CREATE USER 'snipe_it_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON snipe_it.* TO 'snipe_it_user'@'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
If your LAMP stack uses MariaDB, run these commands.
MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE snipe_it;
CREATE USER 'snipe_it_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON snipe_it.* TO 'snipe_it_user'@'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
EXIT;
Navigate to the root directory of your web server.
$ cd /var/www/
Use git to clone the latest Snipe-IT repository from the
https://github.com/snipe/snipe-it URL and copy the downloaded files to a
snipe-it directory.
$ sudo git clone https://github.com/snipe/snipe-it snipe-it
Switch to the
snipe-it directory.
$ cd /var/www/snipe-it
Snipe-IT ships with a sample configuration file. Copy it to
/var/www/snipe-it/.env.
$ sudo cp /var/www/snipe-it/.env.example /var/www/snipe-it/.env
Edit the configuration file.
$ sudo nano /var/www/snipe-it/.env
In the Snipe-IT configuration file, locate these settings.
APP_URL=null
APP_TIMEZONE='UTC'
Set
APP_URL to your server's Fully Qualified Domain Name, or it's public IP address. If you use a time zone other than UTC, change the timezone to a PHP-supported timezone, and enclose it in single quotes.
APP_URL=example.com
APP_TIMEZONE='America/New_York'
Locate these settings.
DB_DATABASE=null
DB_USERNAME=null
DB_PASSWORD=null
Change those values to the database information you set up in Step 3.
DB_DATABASE=snipe_it
DB_USERNAME=snipe_it_user
DB_PASSWORD=EXAMPLE_PASSWORD
Save and close the file.
Set the correct ownership and permission for the Snipe-IT data directory.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/snipe-it
$ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/snipe-it
Install the
unzip tool to avoid unpacking zip files using the PHP zip extensions, which might trigger some errors.
$ sudo apt-get install -y unzip
Install the Snipe-IT dependencies with Composer. You'll receive a warning not to run this as root on each command. It's okay to continue as root for the Snipe-IT install, so type
yes and hit ENTER.
$ sudo composer update --no-plugins --no-scripts
$ sudo composer install --no-dev --prefer-source --no-plugins --no-scripts
Once the
Composer finishes running, generate a Laravel
APP_Key value in the
/var/www/snipe-it/.env configuration file you created earlier. Type
yes and hit ENTER when prompted to continue.
$ sudo php artisan key:generate
Apache comes with a default virtual host file named
000-default.conf. To make troubleshooting easier, disable the default Apache configuration file and create a new Apache configuration file for Snipe-IT.
Disable the default Apache configuration file.
$ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf
Create a new Apache configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/snipe-it.conf
Paste the information below and replace
example.com with your server's domain name or public IP address.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName example.com
DocumentRoot /var/www/snipe-it/public
<Directory /var/www/snipe-it/public>
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews
AllowOverride All
Order allow,deny
allow from all
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
Save and exit the file.
Enable your new configuration file.
$ sudo a2ensite snipe-it.conf
Restart your Apache web server to apply the changes.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
In a web browser, visit your server using its domain name or public IP address. Follow the prompts on the setup wizard to complete the installation. When finished, you should see the dashboard.
In this guide, you've installed the Snipe-IT asset management tool on your Ubuntu 20.04 server. Use the cloud-based application to manage your IT resources in your organization.