How to Install PostgreSQL on FreeBSD 12.2

Introduction

PostgreSQL is a free, powerful, and high-performance ORDBMS (Object-Relational Database Management System). It has extensive documentation and supports powerful features making it well suited for large databases systems. In this article, you'll learn how to install PostgreSQL server on FreeBSD 12.2.

Prerequisites

Install PostgreSQL Server 12

Update the package list. $ sudo pkg update Download and install PostgreSQL 12 server and client packages. $ sudo pkg install postgresql12-server postgresql12-client Enable PostgreSQL service to start on system boot. $ sudo sysrc postgresql_enable=yes Initialize the database. $ sudo service postgresql initdb Start the PostgreSQL service. $ sudo service postgresql start Change to the PostgreSQL account. $ sudo su - postgres Change the postgres user password. psql -c "alter user postgres with password 'yourPassword'" Create a new user named admin . createuser admin Create a testdb database owned by user admin . createdb testdb -O admin Access the PostgreSQL interactive shell. psql List all databases. \l Exit the interactive shell. \q Exit the PostgreSQL instance exit

More Information

To learn more about PostgreSQL, please see the official documentation.