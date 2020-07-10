How to Install Postfix, Dovecot, and Roundcube on Ubuntu 20.04

Postfix is a Mail Transfer Agent(MTA) for routing and delivering electronic mail(email). Dovecot is a secure IMAP and POP3 Mail Delivery Agent(MDA). These two open-source applications work well with Roundcube, an email client primarily famous for its clever use of Ajax technology. In this guide, you'll install Postfix, Dovecot, and Roundcube on Ubuntu 20.04. This guide uses the domain example.com and the server name mail.example.com.

Before you begin, make sure you have the following:

Enter the information below to the new file. Replace example.com with your domain name throughout the file. Make sure the value of smtpdtlscert_file and smtpdtlskey_file point to your SSL certificate.

Back up the the /etc/postfix/main.cf file, and create a new one.

Enter the system mail name, which is your domain name. For instance, the server name is mail.example.com , so you'll enter example.com here.

On the next screen, select Internet Site , then TAB and ENTER .

You'll get the Postfix configuration screen, as shown below. Press TAB and ENTER to continue.

SSH to your server and install the Postfix server by running the command below.

Remove the pound symbol at the beginning of the line.

Edit the /etc/postfix/master.cf configuration file to enable the SMTP service.

Use the postmap command to change /etc/postfix/virtual_mailbox_domains to a format recognizable by Postfix. Run this command every time you edit the file, for instance, after adding more domains to the file.

Add the information below to the file and replace example.com with your domain name.

The main.cf configuration file instructs postfix to look for email domains in the /etc/postfix/virtual_mailbox_domains file. Create the file:

Install the Dovecot package and all the dependency packages required to run the imap, pop3, and lmtp service. $ sudo apt install -y dovecot-core dovecot-imapd dovecot-pop3d dovecot-lmtpd

Edit the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf file to instruct Dovecot on the directory to look for mails. $ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf

Find the entry below. mail_location = mbox:~/mail:INBOX=/var/mail/%u Change to: mail_location = maildir:/var/mail/vhosts/%d/%n Save and close the file. The %d represents the domain, and %n represents the users. This means that you'll need to create a sub-directory in the /var/mail/vhosts for every domain receiving emails on your server.

Create the first sub-directory and replace example.com with your domain name. $ sudo mkdir -p /var/mail/vhosts/example.com Repeat the command above for every other domain that you want to receive emails for in your server while replacing example.com with the domain name. For instance, if you also intend to receive emails for the example.net domain, run the command below. $ sudo mkdir -p /var/mail/vhosts/example.net

Create a Vmail user and group for the Dovecot service. Create the vmail group. $ sudo groupadd -g 5000 vmail Create a vmail user and add the user to the vmail group. $ sudo useradd -r -g vmail -u 5000 vmail -d /var/mail/vhosts -c "virtual mail user" Assign the ownership of the /var/mail/vhosts/ to the vmail user and group. $ sudo chown -R vmail:vmail /var/mail/vhosts/

Edit the Dovecot 10-master.conf file. $ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-master.conf

Locate the entries below. ... inet_listener imaps { #port = 993 #ssl = yes } ... Remove the pound symbol before the port and ssl entries, as shown below, to allow Dovecot to use port 993 and SSL for secure IMAP. ... inet_listener imaps { port = 993 ssl = yes } ...

Locate the entries below. ... inet_listener pop3s { #port = 995 #ssl = yes } ... Remove the pound symbol before the port = 995 and ssl = yes parameters. ... inet_listener pop3s { port = 995 ssl = yes } ...

Enable the lmtp service. Locate the entries below. ... service lmtp { unix_listener lmtp { #mode = 0666 } # Create inet listener only if you can't use the above UNIX socket #inet_listener lmtp { # Avoid making LMTP visible for the entire internet #address = #port = #} } ... Change the configuration to: ... service lmtp { unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/dovecot-lmtp { mode = 0600 user = postfix group = postfix } } ...

Locate the Dovecot authentication socket configurations below. ... # Postfix smtp-auth #unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/auth { # mode = 0666 #} ... Change the configuration to: ... #Postfix smtp-auth unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/auth { mode = 0666 user = postfix group = postfix } ...

Save and close the file.

Configure Dovecot to use secure authentication. Edit the Dovecot 10-auth.conf file. $ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-auth.conf

Find the entry below. # disable_plaintext_auth = yes Uncomment the setting above by removing the # character to disable plain text authorization. disable_plaintext_auth = yes

Find the entry below. auth_mechanisms = plain Change the authentication mechanisms from plain to plain login. auth_mechanisms = plain login

Disable the Dovecot default authentication behavior that requires users to have a system account to use the email service. Find the line: !include auth-system.conf.ext Add a pound symbol at the beginning of the line to comment it out. #!include auth-system.conf.ext

Find the line: #!include auth-passwdfile.conf.ext Remove the # symbol at the beginning to enable Dovecot to use a password file. !include auth-passwdfile.conf.ext

Save and close the file.

Edit the Dovecot password file, auth-passwdfile.conf.ext. $ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/auth-passwdfile.conf.ext The file looks similar to the one shown below. passdb { driver = passwd-file args = scheme=CRYPT username_format=%u /etc/dovecot/users } userdb { driver = passwd-file args = username_format=%u /etc/dovecot/users ... } Make the changes to the file, as shown below. passdb { driver = passwd-file args = scheme=PLAIN username_format=%u /etc/dovecot/dovecot-users } userdb { driver = static args = uid=vmail gid=vmail home=/var/mail/vhosts/%d/%n } Save and close the file.

Create the /etc/dovecot/dovecot-users password file. This file is a plain text database that holds email users on your server. $ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/dovecot-users Add the users that you want to use the email service to the file by following the format below. Replace EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong password. Also, replace example.com with your domain name. admin@example.com:{plain}EXAMPLE_PASSWORD info@example.com:{plain}EXAMPLE_PASSWORD billing@example.com:{plain}EXAMPLE_PASSWORD Save and close the file.