Introduction

Plesk is a control panel for Linux. It's used to manage email, databases, domains, and websites on your server. This article explains how to install Plesk on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

1. Configure the Firewall

Configure UFW to allow the Plesk Web Interface ports (80/tcp, 443/tcp).

$ sudo ufw allow 80/tcp $ sudo ufw allow 443/tcp

2. Download the Installation Tool

Use the wget utility to download the Plesk installation tool.

$ wget http://autoinstall.plesk.com/plesk-installer

3. Start the Installation

Change the permissions of the downloaded script file to make it executable.

$ sudo chmod +x plesk-installer

Start the installation tool.

$ sudo ./plesk-installer

The installer may prompt you for the following:

Agree to the terms and conditions

Type F to agree and proceed with the installation.

to agree and proceed with the installation. Would you like to help Plesk make better products by sending information about issues occurred, including installation and upgrade issues?

Type Y to continue.

to continue. Select the installation type

If you aren't sure which type you need, type F to go forward with the recommended type.

to go forward with the recommended type. Information about the packages that need to be installed

If you want to see the list of packages type S . Then type F to proceed.

4. Access the Plesk Control Panel

Open a web browser. Navigate to one of the web addresses printed out by the installation tool.

If you have discarded the installation tool output, retrieve the addresses again using the following command.

$ sudo plesk login

If you get a HTTPS warning, use these instructions to bypass it.

Fill in the required information, accept the license agreement, and press Enter Plesk. You have now successfully installed and configured Plesk.

More Information

For more information, visit the official Plesk Documentation.