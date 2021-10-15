Plesk is a control panel for Linux. It's used to manage email, databases, domains, and websites on your server. This article explains how to install Plesk on Ubuntu 20.04.
Configure UFW to allow the Plesk Web Interface ports (80/tcp, 443/tcp).
$ sudo ufw allow 80/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 443/tcp
Use the
wget utility to download the Plesk installation tool.
$ wget http://autoinstall.plesk.com/plesk-installer
Change the permissions of the downloaded script file to make it executable.
$ sudo chmod +x plesk-installer
Start the installation tool.
$ sudo ./plesk-installer
The installer may prompt you for the following:
Open a web browser. Navigate to one of the web addresses printed out by the installation tool.
If you have discarded the installation tool output, retrieve the addresses again using the following command.
$ sudo plesk login
If you get a HTTPS warning, use these instructions to bypass it.
Fill in the required information, accept the license agreement, and press Enter Plesk. You have now successfully installed and configured Plesk.
For more information, visit the official Plesk Documentation.