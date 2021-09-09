Author: MichaelLast Updated: Thu, Sep 9, 2021
PHP is a popular server-side scripting language. This guide explains how to install PHP 8 on Debian 11.
To follow this guide:
To install PHP 8 on Debian, you must set up the deb.sury.org repository.
Add the repository key.
$ wget -qO - https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
Add the repository.
$ echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sury-php.list
Update the package index.
$ sudo apt update
Install PHP 8.0 from the deb.sury.org repository.
$ sudo apt install php8.0
Verify the PHP 8 installation.
$ php -v
PHP extensions add new functionality to PHP.
To check the list of installed extensions:
$ php -m
To find available extensions, see the extension list.
Use apt to install extensions:
$ sudo apt install php8.0-{extension name}
For example, to install the MySQL extension:
$ sudo apt install -y php8.0-mysql
For more information on PHP 8, please see the official documentation