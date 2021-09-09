Introduction

PHP is a popular server-side scripting language. This guide explains how to install PHP 8 on Debian 11.

Prerequisites

To follow this guide:

Install PHP 8 on Debian 11

To install PHP 8 on Debian, you must set up the deb.sury.org repository.

Add the repository key. $ wget -qO - https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg | sudo apt-key add - Add the repository. $ echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sury-php.list Update the package index. $ sudo apt update Install PHP 8.0 from the deb.sury.org repository. $ sudo apt install php8.0 Verify the PHP 8 installation. $ php -v

Extensions

PHP extensions add new functionality to PHP.

To check the list of installed extensions: $ php -m

To find available extensions, see the extension list.

Use apt to install extensions: $ sudo apt install php8.0-{extension name} For example, to install the MySQL extension: $ sudo apt install -y php8.0-mysql

More Information

For more information on PHP 8, please see the official documentation