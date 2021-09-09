NEWSAnnouncing Our New Cloud Computing Location in Sweden

How To Install PHP 8 on Debian 11

Author: Michael

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 9, 2021
Debian PHP

Introduction

PHP is a popular server-side scripting language. This guide explains how to install PHP 8 on Debian 11.

Prerequisites

To follow this guide:

Install PHP 8 on Debian 11

To install PHP 8 on Debian, you must set up the deb.sury.org repository.

  1. Add the repository key.

    $ wget -qO - https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

  2. Add the repository.

    $ echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sury-php.list

  3. Update the package index.

    $ sudo apt update

  4. Install PHP 8.0 from the deb.sury.org repository.

    $ sudo apt install php8.0

  5. Verify the PHP 8 installation.

    $ php -v

Extensions

PHP extensions add new functionality to PHP.

  • To check the list of installed extensions:

    $ php -m

  • To find available extensions, see the extension list.

  • Use apt to install extensions:

    $ sudo apt install php8.0-{extension name}

    For example, to install the MySQL extension:

    $ sudo apt install -y php8.0-mysql

More Information

For more information on PHP 8, please see the official documentation

