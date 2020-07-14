How to Install osTicket on CentOS 7

osTicket is an open-source customer support ticketing system. osTicket source code is publicly hosted on Github. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure osTicket on CentOS 7.

Requirements

HTTP server running Nginx.

PHP version 5.6 to 7.2, 7.2 is recommended

mysqli , gd , gettext , imap , json , mbstring , and xml extension for PHP

, , , , , , and extension for PHP MySQL database version 5.0 or greater or MariaDB equivalent

SELinux is disabled.

Firewall allows access to the Nginx server.

Before you begin

Check the CentOS version.

cat /etc/centos-release # CentOS Linux release 7.6.1810 (Core)

Create a new non-root user account with sudo access and switch to it.

useradd -c "John Doe" johndoe && passwd johndoe usermod -aG wheel johndoe su - johndoe

NOTE: Replace johndoe with your username.

Set up the timezone.

timedatectl list-timezones sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'

Ensure that your system is up to date.

sudo yum update

Install the needed packages.

sudo yum install -y socat git wget unzip vim

Disable SELinux and Firewall.

sudo setenforce 0 ; sudo systemctl stop firewalld ; sudo systemctl disable firewalld

Install PHP

Setup the Webtatic YUM repo.

sudo yum install epel-release sudo rpm -Uvh https://mirror.webtatic.com/yum/el7/webtatic-release.rpm

Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions.

sudo yum install -y php72w php72w-cli php72w-fpm php72w-common php72w-mbstring php72w-curl php72w-gd php72w-mysql php72w-json php72w-xml php72w-imap php72w-intl php72w-pecl-apcu php72w-opcache

Check the version.

php -v # PHP 7.2.21 (cli) (built: Aug 4 2019 08:42:27) ( NTS ) # Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group # Zend Engine v3.2.0, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies

Check installed PHP extensions.

php -m # mbstring # curl # gd # PDO # mysqli # openssl # . . .

Start and enable PHP-FPM.

sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service

Install MariaDB

Install the MariaDB database repo.

sudo vim /etc/yum.repos.d/MariaDB.repo

Copy/paste this to the /etc/yum.repos.d/MariaDB.repo file.

[mariadb] name = MariaDB baseurl = https://yum.mariadb.org/10.2/centos7-amd64 gpgkey=https://yum.mariadb.org/RPM-GPG-KEY-MariaDB gpgcheck=1

Install the MariaDB database server.

sudo yum install -y MariaDB-server MariaDB-client

Check the version.

mysql --version # mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.2.26-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using readline 5.1

Start and enable MariaDB.

sudo systemctl start mariadb.service sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service

Run mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB root user.

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Connect to MariaDB shell as the root user.

sudo mysql -u root -p # Enter password

Create an empty MariaDB database and user for osTicket, and remember the credentials.

CREATE DATABASE dbname; GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; exit

NOTE: Replace dbname and username with appropriate names for your setup. Replace password with a strong password.

Install Nginx

Install Nginx.

sudo yum install -y nginx

Check the version.

nginx -v # nginx version: nginx/1.12.2

Start and enable Nginx.

sudo systemctl start nginx.service sudo systemctl enable nginx.service

Configure Nginx for use with the osTicket.

sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/osticket.conf

Copy/paste this to the /etc/nginx/conf.d/osticket.conf file.

server { listen 80; server_name example.com; root /var/www/osticket/upload; index index.php index.html; set $path_info ""; location ~ /include { deny all; return 403; } if ($request_uri ~ "^/api(/[^\?]+)") { set $path_info $1; } location ~ ^/api/(?:tickets|tasks).*$ { try_files $uri $uri/ /api/http.php?$query_string; } if ($request_uri ~ "^/scp/.*\.php(/[^\?]+)") { set $path_info $1; } if ($request_uri ~ "^/.*\.php(/[^\?]+)") { set $path_info $1; } location ~ ^/scp/ajax.php/.*$ { try_files $uri $uri/ /scp/ajax.php?$query_string; } location ~ ^/ajax.php/.*$ { try_files $uri $uri/ /ajax.php?$query_string; } location / { try_files $uri $uri/ index.php; } location ~ \.php$ { fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $path_info; fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000; } }

Save the file and exit with : + W + Q .

Test the configuration.

sudo nginx -t

Reload Nginx.

sudo service nginx restart

Install osTicket

Create a document root directory.

sudo mkdir -p /var/www/osticket

Change ownership of the /var/www/osticket directory to johndoe .

sudo chown -R johndoe:johndoe /var/www/osticket

Navigate to the document root folder.

cd /var/www/osticket

Download and unzip the latest release of osTicket.

wget https://github.com/osTicket/osTicket/releases/download/v1.14.1/osTicket-v1.14.1.zip unzip osTicket-v1.14.1.zip rm osTicket-v1.14.1.zip

Copy the sample config file.

sudo cp upload/include/ost-sampleconfig.php upload/include/ost-config.php

Change ownership of the /var/www/osticket directory to nginx .

sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/osticket

Run sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set the user and group to nginx . Initially, they will be set to apache.

sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf # user = nginx # group = nginx

Create /var/lib/php/session/ directory and change ownership to nginx .

sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/php/session && sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/lib/php/session

Restart the PHP-FPM service.

sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service

Once everything is configured, it's time to access the osTicket web installation wizard. Open your site in a web browser and follow the instructions on the screen to finish the installation.

After installation, delete the setup directory for security.