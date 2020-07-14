How to Install osTicket on CentOS 7

osTicket is an open-source customer support ticketing system. osTicket source code is publicly hosted on Github. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure osTicket on CentOS 7.
mysqli,
gd,
gettext,
imap,
json,
mbstring, and
xml extension for PHP
Check the CentOS version.
cat /etc/centos-release
# CentOS Linux release 7.6.1810 (Core)
Create a new
non-root user account with
sudo access and switch to it.
useradd -c "John Doe" johndoe && passwd johndoe
usermod -aG wheel johndoe
su - johndoe
NOTE: Replace
johndoe with your username.
Set up the timezone.
timedatectl list-timezones
sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'
Ensure that your system is up to date.
sudo yum update
Install the needed packages.
sudo yum install -y socat git wget unzip vim
Disable SELinux and Firewall.
sudo setenforce 0 ; sudo systemctl stop firewalld ; sudo systemctl disable firewalld
Setup the Webtatic YUM repo.
sudo yum install epel-release
sudo rpm -Uvh https://mirror.webtatic.com/yum/el7/webtatic-release.rpm
Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions.
sudo yum install -y php72w php72w-cli php72w-fpm php72w-common php72w-mbstring php72w-curl php72w-gd php72w-mysql php72w-json php72w-xml php72w-imap php72w-intl php72w-pecl-apcu php72w-opcache
Check the version.
php -v
# PHP 7.2.21 (cli) (built: Aug 4 2019 08:42:27) ( NTS )
# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
# Zend Engine v3.2.0, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
Check installed PHP extensions.
php -m
# mbstring
# curl
# gd
# PDO
# mysqli
# openssl
# . . .
Start and enable PHP-FPM.
sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service
Install the MariaDB database repo.
sudo vim /etc/yum.repos.d/MariaDB.repo
Copy/paste this to the
/etc/yum.repos.d/MariaDB.repo file.
[mariadb]
name = MariaDB
baseurl = https://yum.mariadb.org/10.2/centos7-amd64
gpgkey=https://yum.mariadb.org/RPM-GPG-KEY-MariaDB
gpgcheck=1
Install the MariaDB database server.
sudo yum install -y MariaDB-server MariaDB-client
Check the version.
mysql --version
# mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.2.26-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using readline 5.1
Start and enable MariaDB.
sudo systemctl start mariadb.service
sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service
Run
mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB
root user.
sudo mysql_secure_installation
Connect to MariaDB shell as the root user.
sudo mysql -u root -p
# Enter password
Create an empty MariaDB database and user for osTicket, and remember the credentials.
CREATE DATABASE dbname;
GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
exit
NOTE: Replace
dbname and
username with appropriate names for your setup. Replace
password with a strong password.
Install Nginx.
sudo yum install -y nginx
Check the version.
nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.12.2
Start and enable Nginx.
sudo systemctl start nginx.service
sudo systemctl enable nginx.service
Configure Nginx for use with the osTicket.
sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/osticket.conf
Copy/paste this to the
/etc/nginx/conf.d/osticket.conf file.
server {
listen 80;
server_name example.com;
root /var/www/osticket/upload;
index index.php index.html;
set $path_info "";
location ~ /include {
deny all;
return 403;
}
if ($request_uri ~ "^/api(/[^\?]+)") {
set $path_info $1;
}
location ~ ^/api/(?:tickets|tasks).*$ {
try_files $uri $uri/ /api/http.php?$query_string;
}
if ($request_uri ~ "^/scp/.*\.php(/[^\?]+)") {
set $path_info $1;
}
if ($request_uri ~ "^/.*\.php(/[^\?]+)") {
set $path_info $1;
}
location ~ ^/scp/ajax.php/.*$ {
try_files $uri $uri/ /scp/ajax.php?$query_string;
}
location ~ ^/ajax.php/.*$ {
try_files $uri $uri/ /ajax.php?$query_string;
}
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ index.php;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $path_info;
fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
}
}
Save the file and exit with :+W+Q.
Test the configuration.
sudo nginx -t
Reload Nginx.
sudo service nginx restart
Create a document root directory.
sudo mkdir -p /var/www/osticket
Change ownership of the
/var/www/osticket directory to
johndoe.
sudo chown -R johndoe:johndoe /var/www/osticket
Navigate to the document root folder.
cd /var/www/osticket
Download and unzip the latest release of osTicket.
wget https://github.com/osTicket/osTicket/releases/download/v1.14.1/osTicket-v1.14.1.zip
unzip osTicket-v1.14.1.zip
rm osTicket-v1.14.1.zip
Copy the sample config file.
sudo cp upload/include/ost-sampleconfig.php upload/include/ost-config.php
Change ownership of the
/var/www/osticket directory to
nginx.
sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/osticket
Run
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set the user and group to
nginx. Initially, they will be set to apache.
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
# user = nginx
# group = nginx
Create
/var/lib/php/session/ directory and change ownership to
nginx.
sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/php/session && sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/lib/php/session
Restart the PHP-FPM service.
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service
Once everything is configured, it's time to access the osTicket web installation wizard. Open your site in a web browser and follow the instructions on the screen to finish the installation.
After installation, delete the
setup directory for security.
sudo rm -rf upload/setup
sudo chmod 0644 upload/include/ost-config.php
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles