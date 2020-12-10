How to Install OrangeScrum on CentOS 7

OrangeScrum is a free and open source project management tool which is widely used in small and medium businesses. This article describes the procedure of installing OrangeScrum on a CentOS 7 server.

Prerequisites

A fresh Vultr CentOS 7 server instance with minimum 2G of memory.

A sudo user.

Log into your machine as a sudo user and update the system.

$ sudo yum install epel-release -y $ sudo yum update -y $ sudo shutdown -r now

After the system reboots, log in as the same sudo user to proceed.

2. Install and Configure Apache

Install Apache. $ sudo yum install httpd -y Remove the pre-set Apache welcome page. $ sudo sed -i 's/^/#&/g' /etc/httpd/conf.d/welcome.conf Prevent Apache from exposing files and directories in visitors' web browser. $ sudo sed -i "s/Options Indexes FollowSymLinks/Options FollowSymLinks/" /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf Start the Apache service. $ sudo systemctl start httpd.service $ sudo systemctl enable httpd.service

3. Install and Configure MariaDB

Install MariaDB. $ sudo yum install mariadb mariadb-server -y Modify the MariaDB database settings. $ sudo nano /etc/my.cnf To change the collation settings, append a few lines to the [mysqld] segment as shown below. [mysqld] datadir=/var/lib/mysql socket=/var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock init_connect='SET collation_connection=utf8_unicode_ci' init_connect='SET NAMES utf8' character-set-server=utf8 collation-server=utf8_unicode_ci skip-character-set-client-handshake Save and exit the editor. Start the MariaDB service. $ sudo systemctl start mariadb.service $ sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service Secure the MariaDB installation. $ sudo /usr/bin/mysql_secure_installation During this interactive process, answer questions as shown below. Enter current password for root (enter for none): Enter Set root password? [Y/n]: Y New password: <your-password> Re-enter new password: <your-password> Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]: Y Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n]: Y Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n]: Y Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]: Y

4. Install and Configure PHP

Install the PHP Packages. $ sudo yum -y install php $ sudo yum -y install php-mysql $ sudo yum -y install php-gd php-imap php-ldap php-odbc php-pear php-xml php-xmlrpc php-mbstring php-mcrypt php-mssql php-snmp php-soap php-tidy curl curl-devel Increase the upload file size to 200 MB as required by OrangeScrum. $ sudo cp /etc/php.ini /etc/php.ini.bak $ sudo sed -i "s/post_max_size = 8M/post_max_size = 200M/" /etc/php.ini $ sudo sed -i "s/upload_max_filesize = 2M/upload_max_filesize = 200M/" /etc/php.ini Restart Apache to load the new configuration. $ sudo systemctl restart httpd.service

5. Install OrangeScrum

Locate the latest stable version of OrangeScrum. Download and unzip the file. $ cd $ wget https://github.com/Orangescrum/orangescrum/archive/<VERSION>.tar.gz $ tar -zxvf v1.6.1.tar.gz Move all OrangeScrum files to the web root directory /var/www/html and then setup appropriate permissions. $ sudo mv ~/orangescrum-1.6.1 /var/www/html && sudo chown root:root -R /var/www/html $ sudo chmod -R 0777 /var/www/html/orangescrum-1.6.1/{app/Config,app/tmp,app/webroot} Setup a virtual host for OrangeScrum. $ sudo nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/orangescrum.conf Populate the file with the following settings. <VirtualHost *:80> ServerName orangescrum.example.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/orangescrum-1.6.1 <Directory /var/www/html/orangescrum-1.6.1> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all </Directory> </VirtualHost> Save and exit the editor.

6. Create an OrangeScrum Database