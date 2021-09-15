How to Install Ntopng on Ubuntu 20.04

Ntopng is a free, open-source network monitoring tool with a web interface for real-time network traffic monitoring. Ntopng is the latest version of the original Ntop.
You must add the official Ntopng repository to install the latest version of Ntopng. The default Ubuntu repository has older versions.
Add the necessary dependencies.
$ sudo apt install wget gnupg software-properties-common
Download and install the Ntopng repository package.
$ wget https://packages.ntop.org/apt/20.04/all/apt-ntop.deb
$ sudo dpkg -i apt-ntop.deb
Update the repository.
$ sudo apt update
Install Ntopng.
$ sudo apt install pfring-dkms nprobe ntopng n2disk cento
Find your server's network interfaces.
# ntopng -h
Ntopng shows your available interfaces at the end of the page.
Available interfaces (-i <interface index>):
1. lo
2. enp1s0
Open the Ntopng configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/ntopng/ntopng.conf
Add these lines to the end of the file. The
-i=2 parameter instructs Ntopng to use the second interface, enp1s0. Change
2 to the interface you want to monitor. Leave
3000 as the web server port unless you require a different port.
# Network adapter name
-i=2
# HTTP port of the embedded web server.
-w=3000
Restart the
ntopng service and set it to run at boot.
$ sudo systemctl start ntopng
$ sudo systemctl enable ntopng
If you use a firewall like
ufw, open the web server port.
$ sudo ufw allow 3000
Navigate to your web interface at port 3000. Substitute your server's IP address in this example:
http://192.0.2.123:3000
Log in as username
admin and password
admin.
See the official site for more information.