How to Install Nginx from Source on CentOS 8

Installing Nginx from source code allows complete customization for your specific needs. This tutorial describes the steps to install a full-featured Nginx server on CentOS 8. Each compilation option is described so you can make an informed choice about how to compile your installation.
Before you compile Nginx, you'll need to install some tools.
$ sudo dnf groupinstall 'Development Tools'
$ sudo dnf install epel-release
$ sudo dnf install wget
Visit the Nginx download page and locate the latest Mainline version URL. Substitute that URL in the commands below.
$ mkdir -p /tmp/nginxinstallation
$ cd /tmp/nginxinstallation/
$ wget https://nginx.org/download/nginx-1.19.1.tar.gz && tar zxvf nginx-*
Download and unpack some dependencies.
$ wget https://ftp.pcre.org/pub/pcre/pcre-8.44.tar.gz && tar zxvf pcre-*
$ wget https://www.zlib.net/zlib-1.2.11.tar.gz && tar zxvf zlib-*
$ wget https://www.openssl.org/source/openssl-1.1.1g.tar.gz && tar zxvf openssl-*
The Nginx configuration in this tutorial depends on several packages. You may not need these if you exclude them in your makefile configuration. We recommend you follow this tutorial once to verify your tool-chain works properly before making customizations.
Install the optional dependencies:
$ sudo dnf install perl perl-devel perl-ExtUtils-Embed libxslt libxslt-devel libxml2 libxml2-devel gd gd-devel GeoIP GeoIP-devel gperftools-devel
Nginx requires a user account.
$ adduser nginx --system --no-create-home --shell /bin/false --user-group
When configuring the Nginx makefile, you'll choose many command-line options, which are described below.
These options are required.
For a full-featured Nginx server, copy and paste the configuration commands below.
$ cd nginx-1.18.0
$ sudo ./configure \
--prefix=/etc/nginx \
--sbin-path=/usr/sbin/nginx \
--pid-path=/var/run/nginx.pid \
--lock-path=/var/run/nginx.lock \
--conf-path=/etc/nginx/nginx.conf \
--modules-path=/etc/nginx/modules \
--error-log-path=/var/log/nginx/error.log \
--http-log-path=/var/log/nginx/access.log \
--user=nginx \
--group=nginx \
--with-pcre=../pcre-8.44 \
--with-pcre-jit \
--with-zlib=../zlib-1.2.11 \
--with-openssl=../openssl-1.1.1g \
--with-http_ssl_module \
--with-http_v2_module \
--with-threads \
--with-file-aio \
--with-http_degradation_module \
--with-http_auth_request_module \
--with-http_geoip_module \
--with-http_realip_module \
--with-http_secure_link_module \
--with-cpp_test_module \
--with-debug \
--with-google_perftools_module \
--with-mail \
--with-mail_ssl_module \
--with-http_mp4_module \
--with-http_flv_module \
--with-stream \
--with-stream_ssl_module \
--with-stream_ssl_preread_module \
--with-http_dav_module \
--with-http_image_filter_module \
--with-http_gunzip_module \
--with-http_gzip_static_module \
--with-http_addition_module \
--with-http_random_index_module \
--with-http_slice_module \
--with-http_sub_module \
--with-http_xslt_module \
--with-select_module \
--with-poll_module
$ sudo make
$ sudo make install
Edit the Nginx system service file.
$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/nginx.service
Paste the following:
[Unit]
Description=The NGINX HTTP and reverse proxy server
After=syslog.target network-online.target remote-fs.target nss-lookup.target
Wants=network-online.target
[Service]
Type=forking
PIDFile=/var/run/nginx.pid
ExecStartPre=/usr/sbin/nginx -t
ExecStart=/usr/sbin/nginx
ExecReload=/usr/sbin/nginx -s reload
ExecStop=/bin/kill -s QUIT $MAINPID
PrivateTmp=true
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Save and exit the file.
Reload the systemctl daemon.
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
Enable the system service.
$ systemctl enable nginx.service
Start Nginx.
$ sudo service nginx start
Verify that Nginx is running.
$ sudo service nginx status
Use firewall-cmd to allow traffic to the webserver.
$ firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-service=http
$ firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-service=https
$ firewall-cmd --reload
Installing a web server from source code is more involved than a packaged version, but allows you to perform custom configuration.
