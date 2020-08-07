How to Install Laravel 7 on Ubuntu 20.04 with Nginx and MariaDB

Introduction

Laravel is a framework for PHP to create web applications. This guide describes how to install Laravel on a freshly-deployed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server instance.

Requirements

A fully-updated Ubuntu 20.04 server instance with at least 1 vCPU and 2 GB RAM

A non-root sudo user

1. Install Prerequisites

Install the software dependencies. $ sudo apt install -y php-mbstring php-xml php-fpm php-zip php-common php-fpm php-cli unzip curl nginx Install Composer: $ sudo curl -s https://getcomposer.org/installer | php $ sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer Verify the Composer installation. $ composer diagnose Checking platform settings: OK Checking git settings: OK Checking http connectivity to packagist: OK Checking https connectivity to packagist: OK Checking github.com rate limit: OK Checking disk free space: OK Checking pubkeys: Tags Public Key Fingerprint: 57815BA2 7E54DC31 7ECC7CC5 573090D0 87719BA6 8F3BB723 4E5D42D0 84A14642 Dev Public Key Fingerprint: 4AC45767 E5EC2265 2F0C1167 CBBB8A2B 0C708369 153E328C AD90147D AFE50952 OK Checking composer version: OK Composer version: 1.10.10 PHP version: 7.4.3 PHP binary path: /usr/bin/php7.4 OpenSSL version: OpenSSL 1.1.1f 31 Mar 2020 Install MariaDB. $ sudo apt install -y mariadb-client mariadb-server Start MariaDB. $ sudo systemctl enable --now mariadb.service The root password is blank for a newly installed MariaDB server. Configure the MariaDB security by answering these questions appropriately for your server. $ sudo mysql_secure_installation

2. Install Laravel

Replace example with your project name where it appears throughout this guide.

Create a Laravel project with Composer. You may disregard the warning not to run Composer as root for this step. See the Composer documentation for details. $ cd /var/www/html $ sudo composer global require laravel/installer $ sudo composer create-project --prefer-dist laravel/laravel example Grant your non-root user access. $ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/example $ sudo chown -R example_user:example_user /var/www/html/example Install the example project. $ cd example $ composer install Test the Laravel application manually in the /var/www/html/example folder. Replace the example IP address with your server's IP. $ cd /var/www/html/example $ php artisan serve --host=192.0.2.123 --port=8000 To access this example: http://192.0.2.123:8000

Type CTRL + C in your SSH session to stop the Laravel application.

3. Configure Nginx

For public/production use, configure Nginx.

Set the file permissions. Replace example with your Laravel project name. $ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/example $ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/example Create an Nginx configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/example Paste the following to your example configuration file. Replace server_name example.com; with your domain or server IP address. You can also use an underscore as a wildcard, for example: server_name _;

with your domain or server IP address. You can also use an underscore as a wildcard, for example: Replace /var/www/html/example/public with your project path. If you installed a different version of PHP, edit the /var/run/php/php7.4-fpm.sock value for your version. You can find your sock file in /var/run/php/. server { listen 80; server_name example.com; root /var/www/html/example/public; add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN"; add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block"; add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff"; index index.php; charset utf-8; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string; } location = /favicon.ico { access_log off; log_not_found off; } location = /robots.txt { access_log off; log_not_found off; } error_page 404 /index.php; location ~ \.php$ { fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.4-fpm.sock; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $realpath_root$fastcgi_script_name; include fastcgi_params; } location ~ /\.(?!well-known).* { deny all; } } Enable the Nginx configuration. $ sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/example /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/ Remove the default configuration file. $ sudo rm /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default Restart Nginx. $ sudo systemctl restart nginx Test that your Laravel application loads properly in a web browser. http://example.com/

4. Configure MariaDB

Log in to MariaDB as root. # mysql -p -u root Create a database named laravelexample. MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE `laravelexample` CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci; Create a database user. MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE USER 'laravelexampleuser'@'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'password'; Grant permissions. MariaDB [(none)]> use laravelexample; MariaDB [laravelexample]> GRANT ALL ON `laravelexample.*` TO 'laravelexampleuser'@'%'; MariaDB [laravelexample]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [laravelexample]> EXIT; Edit the Laravel application .env file. $ sudo nano /var/www/html/example/.env Set the database connection variables. DB_CONNECTION=mysql DB_HOST=127.0.0.1 DB_PORT=3306 DB_DATABASE=laravelexample DB_USERNAME=laravelexampleuser DB_PASSWORD=password Save and exit the file.

Conclusion

You've set up a template Laravel application. See the official documentation for further information.