How to Install Laravel 7 on Ubuntu 20.04 with Nginx and MariaDB

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 7, 2020
PHP Programming Ubuntu

Introduction

Laravel is a framework for PHP to create web applications. This guide describes how to install Laravel on a freshly-deployed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server instance.

Requirements

1. Install Prerequisites

  1. Install the software dependencies.

    $ sudo apt install -y php-mbstring php-xml php-fpm php-zip php-common php-fpm php-cli unzip curl nginx

  2. Install Composer:

    $ sudo curl -s https://getcomposer.org/installer | php
$ sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

  3. Verify the Composer installation.

    $ composer diagnose
Checking platform settings: OK
Checking git settings: OK
Checking http connectivity to packagist: OK
Checking https connectivity to packagist: OK
Checking github.com rate limit: OK
Checking disk free space: OK
Checking pubkeys:
Tags Public Key Fingerprint: 57815BA2 7E54DC31 7ECC7CC5 573090D0  87719BA6 8F3BB723 4E5D42D0 84A14642
Dev Public Key Fingerprint: 4AC45767 E5EC2265 2F0C1167 CBBB8A2B  0C708369 153E328C AD90147D AFE50952
OK
Checking composer version: OK
Composer version: 1.10.10
PHP version: 7.4.3
PHP binary path: /usr/bin/php7.4
OpenSSL version: OpenSSL 1.1.1f  31 Mar 2020

  4. Install MariaDB.

    $ sudo apt install -y mariadb-client mariadb-server

  5. Start MariaDB.

    $ sudo systemctl enable --now mariadb.service

  6. The root password is blank for a newly installed MariaDB server. Configure the MariaDB security by answering these questions appropriately for your server.

    $ sudo mysql_secure_installation

2. Install Laravel

Replace example with your project name where it appears throughout this guide.

  1. Create a Laravel project with Composer. You may disregard the warning not to run Composer as root for this step. See the Composer documentation for details.

    $ cd /var/www/html
$ sudo composer global require laravel/installer
$ sudo composer create-project --prefer-dist laravel/laravel example

  2. Grant your non-root user access.

    $ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/example
$ sudo chown -R example_user:example_user /var/www/html/example

  3. Install the example project.

    $ cd example
$ composer install

  4. Test the Laravel application manually in the /var/www/html/example folder. Replace the example IP address with your server's IP.

    $ cd /var/www/html/example
$ php artisan serve --host=192.0.2.123 --port=8000

    To access this example:

    http://192.0.2.123:8000

Type CTRL+C in your SSH session to stop the Laravel application.

3. Configure Nginx

For public/production use, configure Nginx.

  1. Set the file permissions. Replace example with your Laravel project name.

    $ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/example
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/example

  2. Create an Nginx configuration file.

    $ sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/example

  3. Paste the following to your example configuration file.

    • Replace server_name example.com; with your domain or server IP address. You can also use an underscore as a wildcard, for example: server_name _;
    • Replace /var/www/html/example/public with your project path.

    If you installed a different version of PHP, edit the /var/run/php/php7.4-fpm.sock value for your version. You can find your sock file in /var/run/php/.

    server {
    listen 80;
    server_name example.com;
    root /var/www/html/example/public;

    add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN";
    add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block";
    add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff";

    index index.php;

    charset utf-8;

    location / {
        try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
    }

    location = /favicon.ico { access_log off; log_not_found off; }
    location = /robots.txt  { access_log off; log_not_found off; }

    error_page 404 /index.php;

    location ~ \.php$ {
        fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.4-fpm.sock;
        fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $realpath_root$fastcgi_script_name;
        include fastcgi_params;
    }

    location ~ /\.(?!well-known).* {
        deny all;
    }
}

  4. Enable the Nginx configuration.

    $ sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/example /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

  5. Remove the default configuration file.

    $ sudo rm /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default

  6. Restart Nginx.

    $ sudo systemctl restart nginx

  7. Test that your Laravel application loads properly in a web browser.

    http://example.com/

4. Configure MariaDB

  1. Log in to MariaDB as root.

    # mysql -p -u root

  2. Create a database named laravelexample.

    MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE `laravelexample` CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci;

  3. Create a database user.

    MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE USER 'laravelexampleuser'@'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

  4. Grant permissions.

    MariaDB [(none)]> use laravelexample;
MariaDB [laravelexample]> GRANT ALL ON `laravelexample.*` TO 'laravelexampleuser'@'%';
MariaDB [laravelexample]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
MariaDB [laravelexample]> EXIT;

  5. Edit the Laravel application .env file.

    $ sudo nano /var/www/html/example/.env

    Set the database connection variables.

    DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE=laravelexample
DB_USERNAME=laravelexampleuser
DB_PASSWORD=password

  6. Save and exit the file.

Conclusion

You've set up a template Laravel application. See the official documentation for further information.

