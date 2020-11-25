How to Install Git on CentOS 7

Author: Rodrigo ValdezLast Updated: Wed, Nov 25, 2020
This tutorial describes how to install Git on a Vultr CentOS cloud server. Git is a version control tool that tracks the versions of software and changes to the source code. Use Git to create new branches or revert your code to an earlier state at any time. This tutorial assumes you have a freshly deployed Vultr CentOS 7 cloud server instance.
Run the following command to install Git.
yum install git
Verify the Git installation.
git --version
You should see the Git version number.
It's a best practice to configure your name and email address in Git.
Set your name.
git config --global user.name "Your Name"
Set your email address.
git config --global user.email "user@exmample.com"
Verify the settings.
git config --list
You might see, for example:
user.name=Your name
user.email=user@example.com
After setting up Git on your Vultr cloud server, you may want to browse the full Git documentation.
