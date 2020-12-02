How to Install Flarum Forum on Fedora 30

Flarum is a free and open-source next-generation forum software that makes online discussion fun. It's simple, fast, and free. Flarum source code is hosted on Github. It is designed to be fast, simple, responsive and extensible.
This guide will walk you through the Flarum installation process on a fresh Fedora 30 Vultr instance using PHP, MariaDB as a database, and Nginx as a web server.
Before you install Flarum, it's important to check that your server meets the requirements. To run Flarum, you will need:
mod_rewrite enabled) or Nginx. This guide will use Nginx.
dom,
gd,
json,
mbstring,
openssl,
pdo_mysql,
tokenizer.
Check the Fedora version.
cat /etc/fedora-release
# Fedora release 30 (Thirty)
Create a new
non-root user account with
sudo access and switch to it.
useradd -c "John Doe" johndoe && passwd johndoe
usermod -aG wheel johndoe
su - johndoe
NOTE: Replace
johndoe with your username.
Set up the timezone.
timedatectl list-timezones
sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'
Ensure that your system is up to date.
sudo dnf update
Install the needed packages.
sudo dnf install -y socat git wget unzip
Disable SELinux and Firewall.
sudo setenforce 0 ; sudo systemctl stop firewalld ; sudo systemctl disable firewalld
Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions.
sudo dnf install -y php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mbstring php-gd php-xml php-mysqlnd php-curl php-json
Check the version.
php --version
# PHP 7.3.8 (cli) (built: Jul 30 2019 09:26:16) ( NTS )
# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
# Zend Engine v3.3.8, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
Start and enable PHP-FPM.
sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service
Install MariaDB.
sudo dnf install -y mariadb-server
Check the version.
mysql --version
# mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.3.16-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using readline 5.1
Start and enable MariaDB.
sudo systemctl start mariadb.service
sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service
Run the
mysql_secure_installation script to improve the security of your MariaDB installation.
sudo mysql_secure_installation
Log into MariaDB as the root user.
sudo mysql -u root -p
# Enter password:
Create a new MariaDB database and database user, and remember the credentials.
MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE dbname;
MariaDB> GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
MariaDB> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
MariaDB> quit
NOTE: Replace
dbname and
username with appropriate names for your setup. Replace
password with a strong password.
Install Nginx.
sudo dnf install -y nginx
Check the version.
nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.16.0
Start and enable Nginx.
sudo systemctl start nginx.service
sudo systemctl enable nginx.service
Configure Nginx for Flarum. Run
sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/flarum.conf and populate the file with the following configuration.
server {
listen [::]:80;
listen 80;
server_name example.com;
root /var/www/flarum/public;
index index.php;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
}
location ~* \.php$ {
fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
}
}
Save the file and exit with :+W+Q.
Test the configuration.
sudo nginx -t
Reload Nginx.
sudo systemctl reload nginx.service
Download and install Composer, the dependency manager for PHP.
php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');"
php -r "if (hash_file('sha384', 'composer-setup.php') === 'a5c698ffe4b8e849a443b120cd5ba38043260d5c4023dbf93e1558871f1f07f58274fc6f4c93bcfd858c6bd0775cd8d1') { echo 'Installer verified'; } else { echo 'Installer corrupt'; unlink('composer-setup.php'); } echo PHP_EOL;"
php composer-setup.php
php -r "unlink('composer-setup.php');"
sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer
Check the version.
composer --version
# Composer version 1.9.0 2019-08-02 20:55:32
NOTE: Flarum is currently in the beta stage. It is not recommended to run it in production just yet unless you know what you are doing. You should wait for stable release for production usage.
Create a document root directory.
sudo mkdir -p /var/www/flarum
Change ownership of the
/var/www/flarum directory to
johndoe.
sudo chown -R johndoe:johndoe /var/www/flarum
Navigate to the document root folder.
cd /var/www/flarum
Download the latest release of Flarum via
composer.
composer create-project flarum/flarum . --stability=beta
NOTE: You may run out of memory when installing Flarum via Composer. If that happens, then you'll need to setup Swap.
Change ownership of the
/var/www/flarum directory to
nginx.
sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/flarum
Run
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set the user and group to
nginx. Initially, they will be set to apache.
sudo vi /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
# user = nginx
# group = nginx
Restart the PHP-FPM service.
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service
Open your site in a web browser and follow the instructions on the screen to finish the installation.
