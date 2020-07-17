How to install FFmpeg on Fedora Linux

FFmpeg is a free, open-source utility to encode/decode video or audio. This tutorial is for all versions of Fedora Linux including:
Add the RPM Fusion repository
$ sudo dnf -y install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm
$ sudo dnf -y install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm
Update your system to the latest packages.
$ sudo dnf update
Install FFmpeg
$ sudo dnf install -y ffmpeg
Ensure FFmpeg works by running
$ ffmpeg --help
