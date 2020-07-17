Vultr

How to install FFmpeg on Fedora Linux

Last Updated: Fri, Jul 17, 2020
Fedora

Introduction

FFmpeg is a free, open-source utility to encode/decode video or audio. This tutorial is for all versions of Fedora Linux including:

  • Fedora 31
  • Fedora 32

Prerequisites

Installation

  1. Add the RPM Fusion repository

    $ sudo dnf -y install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm
$ sudo dnf -y install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

  2. Update your system to the latest packages.

    $ sudo dnf update

  3. Install FFmpeg

    $ sudo dnf install -y ffmpeg

  4. Ensure FFmpeg works by running

    $ ffmpeg --help

