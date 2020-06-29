Introduction

This guide explains how to install FFmpeg on:

Debian 10

Debian 9

Debian 8

FFmpeg is an open-source command-line tool for video and audio encoding/decoding. Its main features are high speed, quality, and small file sizes.

Prerequisites

Update the Debian server with the latest package versions.

Connect to the server as a non-root sudo user.

Debian 10 and 9

Install FFmpeg. $ sudo apt-get install ffmpeg Verify the installation. ffmpeg -version You will see information about the installed FFmpeg version. Your setup is complete.

Debian 8