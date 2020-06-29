Vultr

How to Install FFmpeg on Debian

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 29, 2020
Debian Linux Guides Server Apps

Introduction

This guide explains how to install FFmpeg on:

  • Debian 10
  • Debian 9
  • Debian 8

FFmpeg is an open-source command-line tool for video and audio encoding/decoding. Its main features are high speed, quality, and small file sizes.

Prerequisites

Debian 10 and 9

  1. Install FFmpeg.

    $ sudo apt-get install ffmpeg

  2. Verify the installation.

    ffmpeg -version

    You will see information about the installed FFmpeg version. Your setup is complete.

Debian 8

  1. Edit the source list.

    $ sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list

  2. Add the following lines at the end of the file:

    # deb-multimedia
deb http://www.deb-multimedia.org jessie main non-free
deb-src http://www.deb-multimedia.org jessie main non-free

# jessie-backports
deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian/ jessie-backports main

  3. Save and close the file.

  4. Update the package list and install deb-multimedia keyring:

    $ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install deb-multimedia-keyring
$ sudo apt-get update

  5. Install FFmpeg.

    $ sudo apt-get install ffmpeg

  6. Verify the installation.

    ffmpeg -version

    You will see information about the installed FFmpeg version. Your setup is complete.

