How to Install FFmpeg on Debian

This guide explains how to install FFmpeg on:
FFmpeg is an open-source command-line tool for video and audio encoding/decoding. Its main features are high speed, quality, and small file sizes.
Install FFmpeg.
$ sudo apt-get install ffmpeg
Verify the installation.
ffmpeg -version
You will see information about the installed FFmpeg version. Your setup is complete.
Edit the source list.
$ sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list
Add the following lines at the end of the file:
# deb-multimedia
deb http://www.deb-multimedia.org jessie main non-free
deb-src http://www.deb-multimedia.org jessie main non-free
# jessie-backports
deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian/ jessie-backports main
Save and close the file.
Update the package list and install deb-multimedia keyring:
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install deb-multimedia-keyring
$ sudo apt-get update
Install FFmpeg.
$ sudo apt-get install ffmpeg
Verify the installation.
ffmpeg -version
You will see information about the installed FFmpeg version. Your setup is complete.
