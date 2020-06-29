How to Install FFmpeg on CentOS

FFmpeg is a popular open source solution to record, convert, and stream audio and video, which is widely used in all kinds of online streaming services.
$ sudo yum install epel-release -y
$ sudo yum update -y
$ sudo shutdown -r now
There are no official FFmpeg rpm packages for CentOS for now. Instead, you can use a 3rd-party YUM repo, Nux Dextop, to finish the job.
On CentOS 7, you can install the Nux Dextop YUM repo with the following commands:
$ sudo rpm --import http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/RPM-GPG-KEY-nux.ro
$ sudo rpm -Uvh http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/dextop/el7/x86_64/nux-dextop-release-0-5.el7.nux.noarch.rpm
For CentOS 6, you need to install another release:
$ sudo rpm --import http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/RPM-GPG-KEY-nux.ro
$ sudo rpm -Uvh http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/dextop/el6/x86_64/nux-dextop-release-0-2.el6.nux.noarch.rpm
$ sudo yum install ffmpeg ffmpeg-devel -y
Confirm the installation of FFmpeg:
$ ffmpeg
This command provides detailed info about FFmpeg installed on your system. If you want to learn more about FFmpeg, input:
$ ffmpeg -h
Convert an mp3 audio file to an ogg audio file.
You need to determine the appropriate parameters when using FFmpeg. For example, you can convert an mp3 file to an ogg file using the following commands:
$ cd
$ wget https://archive.org/download/MLKDream/MLKDream_64kb.mp3
$ ffmpeg -i MLKDream_64kb.mp3 -c:a libvorbis -q:a 4 MLKDream_64kb.ogg
Convert an flv video file to an mp4 video file.
Here is an example of lossless conversion from flv to mp4:
$ cd
$ wget https://archive.org/download/beeenieilp/beeen.flv
$ ffmpeg -i beeen.flv -y -vcodec copy -acodec copy beeen.mp4
