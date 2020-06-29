How to Install FFmpeg on CentOS

FFmpeg is a popular open source solution to record, convert, and stream audio and video, which is widely used in all kinds of online streaming services.

Prerequisites

A newly deployed Vultr CentOS 6 or CentOS 7 server instance.

A sudo user.

$ sudo yum install epel-release -y $ sudo yum update -y $ sudo shutdown -r now

2. Install the Nux Dextop YUM repo

There are no official FFmpeg rpm packages for CentOS for now. Instead, you can use a 3rd-party YUM repo, Nux Dextop, to finish the job.

On CentOS 7, you can install the Nux Dextop YUM repo with the following commands:

$ sudo rpm --import http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/RPM-GPG-KEY-nux.ro $ sudo rpm -Uvh http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/dextop/el7/x86_64/nux-dextop-release-0-5.el7.nux.noarch.rpm

For CentOS 6, you need to install another release:

$ sudo rpm --import http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/RPM-GPG-KEY-nux.ro $ sudo rpm -Uvh http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/dextop/el6/x86_64/nux-dextop-release-0-2.el6.nux.noarch.rpm

3. Install FFmpeg and FFmpeg development packages

$ sudo yum install ffmpeg ffmpeg-devel -y

4. Test drive