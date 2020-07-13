How to Install Discourse on Ubuntu 18.04

Discourse is a modern, open-source discussion and forum system. Visit the official site for a demo and a breakdown of the current feature set. This tutorial will teach you how to setup Discourse with Docker on Ubuntu 18.04.
It is recommended to use at least 2GB of RAM. Always select the latest 64-bit LTS distribution.
Connect to your server using SSH via the Terminal on Mac or PuTTY on Windows.
ssh root@192.0.2.123
Replace the example IP address with your server's IP address.
Run the following command:
wget -qO- https://get.docker.io/ | sh
Make a folder called "discourse" in the /var directory:
mkdir /var/discourse
Clone the official Discourse git repository in /var/discourse:
git clone https://github.com/discourse/discourse_docker.git /var/discourse
Go into the Discourse directory:
cd /var/discourse
Copy the standalone sample config file to containers/app.yml:
cp samples/standalone.yml containers/app.yml
Edit containers/app.yml file:
nano containers/app.yml
Be sure to remove the # comment character at the front of the strings.
Save the file and exit.
Note: The email settings are required for the site to function properly.
Launch bootstrap:
./launcher bootstrap app
You may be asked a question during the installation about SSH keys. Type Yes.
Once the bootstrap process completes, start Discourse:
./launcher start app
To access your Discourse instance, navigate to value for DISCOURSE_HOSTNAME in your browser.
