How to Install Dash on CentOS 8

Author: Kenn Carlo GutierrezLast Updated: Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Dash is a Python framework designed to create custom web analytic applications. It has a highly customizable user interface that makes it ideal for building data visualization applications. This article explains how to run a Dash-based web analytic application on a CentOS 8 server.
Install the Dash core backend, Dash HTML components, Dash core components, and Plotly with pip.
# pip install dash
Install the Dash front-end.
# pip install dash-renderer
Install Tmux.
# apt install tmux
Switch to the
/root directory.
# cd /root
Create a project folder.
# mkdir Dash_App
Switch to the project folder.
# cd Dash_App
Create a python file named
dash_app.py.
# nano dash_app.py
Copy and paste this sample code.
import dash
import dash_core_components as dcc
import dash_html_components as html
app = dash.Dash()
colors = {
'background': '#111111',
'text': '#7FDBFF'
}
app.layout = html.Div(style={'backgroundColor': colors['background']}, children=[
html.H1(
children='This is a Sample Dash Application',
style={
'textAlign': 'center',
'color': colors['text']
}
),
html.Div(children='Dash: A web application framework for Python.', style={
'textAlign': 'center',
'color': colors['text']
}),
dcc.Graph(
id='Graph1',
figure={
'data': [
{'x': [1, 2, 3], 'y': [1, 2, 3], 'type': 'bar', 'name': 'Data1'},
{'x': [1, 2, 3], 'y': [3, 2, 1], 'type': 'bar', 'name': 'Data2'},
],
'layout': {
'plot_bgcolor': colors['background'],
'paper_bgcolor': colors['background'],
'font': {
'color': colors['text']
}
}
}
)
])
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run_server(host='0.0.0.0', debug=True)
Debug is set to
True so you don't have to refresh the server after each change.
Save and exit the file.
The sample code contains this statement:
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run_server(host='0.0.0.0', debug=True)
Because the port is not specified, the Dash application runs on the default port
8050.
Allow port
8050 on your firewall.
# firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port 8050/tcp
Reload firewall-cmd.
# firewall-cmd --reload
To configure your web application for the standard HTTP port 80:
Edit
dash_app.py:
# nano dash_app.py
Look for this code:
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run_server(host='0.0.0.0', debug=True)
Add
port=80. It should look like this when complete:
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run_server(host='0.0.0.0', debug=True, port=80)
Save and exit the file.
Allow HTTP port 80 on your firewall.
# firewall-cmd --permanent --add-service=http
Reload firewall-cmd.
# firewall-cmd --reload
When you run your Dash script on an ordinary SSH session, the process ends after you exit. The tmux terminal multiplexer allows you to run processes in the background.
To create a tmux session, run:
# tmux new -s DashSession
You can change
DashSession to any session name you prefer. Please see How to Install and use Tmux for more information.
In the new tmux session, run your Dash project.
# python3 dash_app.py
To view your deployed web application, visit your server in a web browser. Replace the example IP shown with your server's IP address.
If you chose to use the Dash default port
8050, use:
http://192.0.2.12:8050
If you chose to use the HTTP default port
80, use:
http://192.0.2.12
To stop the Dash script, press CTRL + C
To learn more about Dash, please visit the Dash documentation.