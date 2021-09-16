How to Install Cockpit on Ubuntu 20.04

Cockpit is a popular open-source tool for Linux server management through a web interface. It offers features such as storage administration, system monitoring, and service management.
Before beginning this guide:
Install Cockpit from the official Ubuntu 20.04 repositories.
$ sudo apt install cockpit -y
Start the Cockpit service using the
systemctl utility.
$ sudo systemctl start cockpit
Verify the status of the Cockpit service.
$ sudo systemctl status cockpit
Configure UFW to allow the Cockpit Web Interface (tcp port 9090).
$ sudo ufw allow 9090/tcp
See the UFW Quickstart Guide for more information.
Open the web console in a browser. Replace
example.com with your server's IP address.
http://example.com:9090
Log in to Cockpit with the credentials of a system user.
In this guide, you've installed Cockpit. You can manage your server through the Cockpit web console and perform various system administration operations.
To learn more about Cockpit, go to the official documentation page.