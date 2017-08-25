How to Install Blacklistd on FreeBSD 11.1

Introduction

Any service that is connected to the internet is a potential target for brute-force attacks or unwarranted access. There are tools like fail2ban or sshguard , but these are functionally limited because they are only parsing log files. Blacklistd takes a different approach. Modified daemons like SSH are able to connect directly to blacklistd to add new firewall rules.

Step 1: PF (Firewall)

An anchor is a collection of rules and we need one in our PF configuration. To create a minimal ruleset, edit /etc/pf.conf so it looks like this:

set skip on lo0 scrub in on vtnet0 all fragment reassemble anchor "blacklistd/*" in on vtnet0 block in all pass out all keep state antispoof for vtnet0 inet pass in quick on vtnet0 inet proto icmp all icmp-type echoreq pass in quick on vtnet0 proto tcp from any to vtnet0 port 22

Now enable PF to start automatically, edit /etc/rc.conf:

pf_enable="YES" pf_rules="/etc/pf.conf" pflog_enable="YES" pflog_logfile="/var/log/pflog"

However, there is one additional thing you might want to do first: test your rules to be sure everything is correct. For this, use the following command:

pfctl -vnf /etc/pf.conf

If this command reports errors, go back and fix those first!

It is a good idea to make sure everything is working as expected by rebooting the server now: shutdown -r now

Step 2: Blacklistd

IP's are blocked for 24h. This is the default value and can be changed in /etc/blacklistd :

# Blacklist rule # adr/mask:port type proto owner name nfail disable [local] ssh stream * * * 3 24h

Edit /etc/rc.conf to enable Blacklistd:

blacklistd_enable="YES" blacklistd_flags="-r"

Start Blacklistd with the following command:

service blacklistd start

Step 3: SSH

One last thing we need to do is tell sshd to notify blacklistd . Add UseBlacklist yes to your /etc/ssh/sshd_config file. Now restart SSH with service sshd restart .

Final step

Finally, try logging into your server with an invalid password.

To get all of the blocked IPs use one of the following commands:

blacklistctl dump -bw address/ma:port id nfail last access 150.x.x.x/32:22 OK 3/3 2017/x/x 04:43:03 115.x.x.x/32:22 OK 3/3 2017/x/x 04:45:40 91.x.x.x/32:22 OK 3/3 2017/x/x 07:51:16 54.x.x.x/32:22 OK 3/3 2017/x/x 12:05:57 pfctl -a blacklistd/22 -t port22 -T show 54.x.x.x 91.x.x.x 115.x.x.x 150.x.x.x

To remove a blocked IP you must use the command pfctl . For example:

pfctl -a blacklistd/22 -t port22 -T delete <IP>