How to Install and Use Composer on Ubuntu

Composer is a tool for dependency management in PHP. It allows you to declare the libraries your project depends on and manages (install/update) them for you.
Composer uses PHP, and it is best to ensure the latest PHP binaries get installed by adding the repository from one of the Ubuntu developers:
# sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:ondrej/php
After adding the repositories, update apt, install PHP, and unzip:
# sudo apt update
# sudo apt install -y -q php8.0-{cli,mysql,gd,common,curl}
# sudo apt install -y -q unzip
The commands above install the CLI version of PHP, the MySQL drivers, the GD library, the common components, and the curl library for PHP. It also installs the unzip binary which composer uses to unzipping packages when downloaded.
Composer should never run as the root user. If the server is a web server, there is probably a
lemp user or
www-data user, which is OK to run the composer binary. This documentation assumes composer runs as a command line utility and without a web server. To create the user run the following:
# sudo useradd -m composer
This adds a new user called
composer and creates a home directory in
/home/composer.
Install composer using the root user or the sudo command so the permissions allow the binary to install in the
/usr/local/bin directory. To install
composer, run the following one line command:
# sudo curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php -- --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer
After installing composer, switch to the
composer user:
# su - composer
To check to ensure you switched to the composer user, run
whoami at the prompt to ensure it returns
composer. You can also use
pwd to ensure you are in the
/home/composer directory.
As the composer user (notated by the changed prompt) run:
$ composer
Composer responds with information about the binary, and the usage, options, and available commands. This ensures a successful installation.
______
/ ____/___ ____ ___ ____ ____ ________ _____
/ / / __ \/ __ `__ \/ __ \/ __ \/ ___/ _ \/ ___/
/ /___/ /_/ / / / / / / /_/ / /_/ (__ ) __/ /
\____/\____/_/ /_/ /_/ .___/\____/____/\___/_/
/_/
Composer version 2.1.3 2021-06-09 16:31:20
...
To add a managed package using composer, use the
composer require command followed by the package name. You can find a searchable list of composer packages at Packagist. One of the most common logging packages is
monolog/monolog. To include it, run:
$ composer require monolog/monolog
This downloads, unzips, and retrieves the files required to use the monolog/monolog package. Then, it places them in the
vendor/ subdirectory structure for use.
After you've added a library, it's just as easy to remove a package. To remove the
monolog/monolog package added above, run:
$ composer remove monolog/monolog
To use the libraries composer downloads, in any PHP script, require the autoloader:
#!/usr/bin/php
<?php
require_once 'vendor/autoload.php';
...
This imports any composer downloaded and defined packages.
Composer uses two main files to track the dependencies and packages. It uses
composer.json to track the required packages defined by the user, and it uses
composer.lock to track every package downloaded.
Inside
composer.json the package and version requirements get defined. The package name is straightforward, but the version number can contain various constraints.
Composer has an auto-update feature to allow you to keep it up-to-date. At any time, to update the main binary run:
# sudo composer self-update
If you need to update the packages at any time, as the composer user in directory that
composer.json is in run:
$ composer update
Composer is a powerful PHP dependency manager. Combining it with the searchable Packagist repository gives you many resources at your fingertips to integrate with your PHP program with ease.