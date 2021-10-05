How to Install and Configure October CMS 2 on a Ubuntu 20.04 Server

October CMS 2 is a simple and reliable content management system with features like Twig templating, extendable functionality via Plugins, built-in image cropping and advanced file management. This guide explains how to install October CMS on a Ubuntu 20.04 LAMP server.

Prerequisites

Before starting this guide:

1. Edit Apache Configuration

Edit the Apache default site configuration file to make changes that will allow October CMS to run smoothly on your server.

Edit the file. $ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default.conf Find the line: DocumentRoot "/var/www/html" Edit the document root entry to include the rules below. <Directory /var/www/html/> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all </Directory> Save and close the file Enable the mod_rewrite Apache module. $ sudo a2enmod rewrite Enable and start Apache at boot time. $ sudo systemctl enable apache2 $ sudo systemctl start apache2 Restart the service to reload the new changes. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2 Verify Apache is running. $ sudo systemctl status apache2 October CMS 2 requires PHP 7.2.9 or higher and several PHP extensions. To install PHP and all required extensions: $ sudo apt -y install php php-ctype php-curl php-xml php-fileinfo php-gd php-json php-mbstring php-mysql php-sqlite3 php-zip libapache2-mod-php

2. Create an October CMS Database

Log in to MySQL as root and enter your password. $ sudo mysql -u root -p Create the October CMS database. > CREATE DATABASE october_db CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci; Create a new database user and assign it a strong password. > CREATE USER 'october_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'YOUR_STRONG_PASSSWORD'; Grant the new user full rights to the October CMS database. > GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON october_db.* TO 'october_user'@'localhost'; Refresh MySQL user privileges and exit. > FLUSH PRIVILEGES; > EXIT; Test that your newly created user has rights to the database. $ mysql -u october_user - p Enter the user password and display databases assigned to the user. > SHOW DATABASES; Enable MySQL server to start at boot time, and restart the service to apply changes. $ sudo systemctl enable mysql $ sudo systemctl restart mysql

3. Install Composer

October CMS 2 uses Composer to manage its dependencies, the CMS does not have a direct installation candidate, and composer is used to download all necessary CMS files required to create projects.

To install Composer, re-update your system and install the Composer PHP extensions. $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install wget php-cli php-zip unzip curl Download Composer $ curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php Move the downloaded file to /usr/local/bin to make it a system wide application on your server. $ sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer Verify your installation and see the version. $ composer

4. Install October CMS 2

Create a new October CMS project directory named myexample . $ composer create-project october/october myexample Move the new project to Apache's web root. $ sudo mv -R myexample/ /var/www/html/ Grant Apache permissions to October CMS. $ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/myexample/ Change the Apache 2 configuration to point to your October CMS Installation directory. $ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default.conf Find this line: DocumentRoot "/var/www/html/” Change it to: DocumentRoot "/var/www/html/myexample" Save and exit the file. Restart Apache. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2 Change to the October CMS working directory. $ cd /var/www/html/myexample Run PHP Artisan. $ sudo php artisan october:install Choose your preferred October CMS language, English is the default. Enter your domain name, then choose a custom access URL. Application URL [http://localhost]: > Select a custom backend URI for administration. Backend URI [/backend]: > Select MySQL database server. Database Engine [SQLite]: [0] SQLite [1] MySQL [2] Postgres [3] SQL Server > Use the default value of 127.0.0.1 for Database Host. Database Host [127.0.0.1]: > Enter 3306 for database port. Database Port [3306] > Enter your database name, user, and password. Database Name [database]: > Database Login [root]: > Database Password []: > Enter your October CMS license key. License Key: > Installation will continue. When finished, migrate the database to initialise the tables. $ sudo php artisan october:migrate Complete your October CMS configuration from a web browser. Connect to the backend URL with your domain name or server's IP address. For example: http://YOUR_SERVER_IP_ADDRESS/backend http://YOUR_DOMAIN/backend

