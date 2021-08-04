How to Install and Configure Concourse CI on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Asineth MartinLast Updated: Wed, Aug 4, 2021
According to its documentation, Concourse is "a pipeline-based continuous thing-doer."
Continuous Integration (CI) is a DevOps software development practice that enables developers to merge code into the shared repository many times per day. Concourse CI performs continuous integration tasks such as automatic builds and tests for each deployment.
This guide explains how to install Concourse CI on Ubuntu. When following this guide, replace all instances of
ci.example.org with your server's fully-qualified domain name.
Install Docker and Docker Compose to create containers for Concourse and the database (PostgreSQL).
$ sudo apt install -y docker.io docker-compose
Download the
docker-compose.yml file that outlines what containers to create and start and their configuration.
$ curl -LO https://concourse-ci.org/docker-compose.yml
$ nano docker-compose.yml
In the
docker-compose.yml file, make sure to change
http://localhost:8080 to
https://ci.example.org, replacing
example.org with your domain name.
Other options, such as credentials, are also configurable in this file. Once done, save and exit the file.
Now, start the containers.
$ sudo docker-compose up -d
$ rm -f docker-compose.yml
Download the Fly CLI binary and make it executable.
$ sudo curl -o /usr/local/bin/fly "http://localhost:8080/api/v1/cli?arch=amd64&platform=linux"
$ sudo chmod 755 /usr/local/bin/fly
Test to make sure that the Fly CLI was installed and can connect to the ATC server.
$ fly -t tutorial login -c http://localhost:8080 -u test -p test
Install Nginx and Certbot. This will allow a secure HTTPS connection to the server once configured.
$ sudo apt install -y nginx certbot
Get an HTTPS certificate for your domain. This requires that your domain points
towards the IP of your Vultr instance. Consult your domain provider for
instructions on how to add an A record for your instance. Make sure to replace
example.org with your domain name.
$ sudo certbot certonly --webroot -w /var/www/html -d ci.example.org
Enable auto-renew for Certbot by editing the Crontab file.
$ crontab -e
Once the file is opened, add the following line.
30 5 * * * /usr/bin/certbot renew
Once done, save and exit the file.
Now, configure the Nginx virtual host to proxy traffic for the domain to the Concourse ATC server and to use the HTTPS certificate.
$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/concourse
Once the file is opened, add the following lines. Replace
ci.example.org with your server's fully-qualified domain name in four places.
server {
listen 80;
listen [::]:80;
server_name ci.example.org;
return 301 https://$host$request_uri;
}
server {
listen 443 ssl;
listen [::]:443 ssl;
server_name ci.example.org;
ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3;
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/ci.example.org/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/ci.example.org/privkey.pem;
location / {
proxy_pass http://localhost:8080;
}
}
Once done, exit and save the file. Now, reload the Nginx configuration.
$ sudo systemctl reload nginx
The web UI should now be available at your server's domain name. For example:
https://ci.example.org
See the Concourse documentation for more information.