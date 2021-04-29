How to Install an Alpine Linux Server at Vultr

Alpine Linux is a security-focused Linux distribution. This quickstart guide explains how to perform a basic Alpine Linux installation at Vultr.
You can install Alpine Linux from Vultr's ISO library.
root with no password.
setup-alpine at the root prompt.
us.
eth0.
dhcp.
If you don't use IPv6, choose
no for manual network configuration. If you use IPv6, enter
yes for manual configuration and append the following to the file:
iface eth0 inet6 static
address <your assigned IPv6 address>/64
Choose a password for the
root user.
none for the HTTP proxy
chrony is the default.
f to automatically choose the fastest.
openssh is the default.
vda as the disk.
sys when prompted how to use it.
Wait until you see Installation is complete. Please reboot.
Wait for the server to reboot.
root with the password you set earlier.
apk update to update the repositories
apk upgrade to upgrade the system's packages
Because logging in as
root is not recommended, you should create a new user for daily tasks.
adduser <username> to create a user.
adduser <username> wheel to add the user to the
wheel group.
apk add doas to install
doas which is a privilege escalation tool like
sudo.
Allow members of the
wheel group to use
doas:
echo "permit nopass :wheel" > /etc/doas.conf
Type
passwd -l root to lock the root account as it is no longer used.
Alpine Linux is now installed and running on your server. See the official Alpine Linux wiki for more information on what you can do next.
If you are new to Alpine Linux, you may want to read the newbie guide.