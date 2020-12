How to Install a TeamSpeak 3 Server on Arch Linux

Introduction

TeamSpeak3 is a popular voice communication platform commonly used by gamers. This guide describes how to set up a TeamSpeak server on a Vultr Arch Linux instance.

Prerequisites

Before proceeding, follow Vultr's best practice guides for Arch Linux:

1. Install TeamSpeak3

Install the TeamSpeak server. $ sudo pacman -S teamspeak3-server Configure the TeamSpeak server to start automatically at boot. $ sudo systemctl enable --now teamspeak3-server.service Start the server. $ sudo systemctl status teamspeak3-server.service The server generates the privilege key on the first startup, check the output in your terminal session for a message like this: ● teamspeak3-server.service - TeamSpeak3 Server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/teamspeak3-server.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2020-12-18 14:11:39 PST; 2min 52s ago Main PID: 611 (ts3server) Tasks: 21 (limit: 1156) Memory: 25.2M CGroup: /system.slice/teamspeak3-server.service └─611 /usr/bin/ts3server inifile=/etc/teamspeak3-server.ini Dec 18 14:11:41 HOSTNAME ts3server[611]: ServerAdmin privilege key created, please use it to gain Dec 18 14:11:41 HOSTNAME ts3server[611]: serveradmin rights for your virtualserver. please Dec 18 14:11:41 HOSTNAME ts3server[611]: also check the doc/privilegekey_guide.txt for details. Dec 18 14:11:41 HOSTNAME ts3server[611]: token=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX The privilege key is the string of characters following token= . It allows you to create an administrator account. Save a copy of this key.

2. Supply a License File

If you do not own a license, the TeamSpeak server runs in free mode. If you purchased a TeamSpeak license:

Copy your license file to /var/lib/teamspeak3-server/ as root. Restart the server to use the license. $ sudo systemctl restart teamspeak3-server.service

3. Configuration

The TeamSpeak Server configuration file is /etc/teamspeak3-server.ini . Editing this file requires root access.

$ sudo nano /etc/teamspeak3-server.ini

After making changes, restart the server to use the new configuration.

$ sudo systemctl restart teamspeak3-server.service

See the TeamSpeak3 Server FAQ for more information.

Connect to the Server