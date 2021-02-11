How to Install a Minecraft Server on Ubuntu 20.04

Introduction

This article will cover the steps for creating your minecraft server on Ubuntu 20.04 for you and other online people to play on.

Prequisites

A vultr instance with Ubuntu 20.04

At least 1 GB of RAM, you may run into performance issues and server lag if there is less RAM.

Java

Screen

A non-root user with sudo privileges

Step 1 - Create a Non-root User

You will need to log on to your server. You can find your server ip in the server information tab.

ssh root@your server ip

Create a non-root user. minecraft will be the username in this example but you may change it to what you desire.

adduser minecraft

You are prompted to create your user's password, upon completing that, it should output something similar to this.

New password: Retype new password: passwd: password updated successfully

You are asked to fill out the user's details. Pressing ENTER will fill out the default details(blank). Upon completion, it should output something similar to this.

Changing the user information for minecraft Enter the new value, or press ENTER for the default Full Name []: Room Number []: Work Phone []: Home Phone []: Other []:

Confirm the information.

Is the information correct? [Y/n] y

Give the user sudo privileges

usermod -aG sudo minecraft

Switch to the new user.

su - minecraft

Step 2 - Install Required Packages

Update the package index.

sudo apt update

Install Java. Your minecraft server will not run without Java.

sudo apt install openjdk-8-jdk -y

Install Screen. This will allow your server to run without leaving your terminal open.

sudo apt install screen -y

Confirm the installed packages.

sudo java -version

Step 3 - Install the Minecraft Server

Create a new server directory for your server files.

mkdir minecraft

Move to the directory.

cd minecraft

Install wget

sudo apt install wget

Install the Minecraft server. At the time of writing, the current version of minecraft is 1.16.4 . If your version is different, you can install the latest version of a minecraft server here.

sudo wget https://launcher.mojang.com/v1/objects/35139deedbd5182953cf1caa23835da59ca3d7cd/server.jar

Confirm the installation

ls

The command ls will show you the files in a directory. server.jar should be in the directory.

Run the server.

java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar server.jar nogui

You should receive an similar output to this.

[main/INFO]: You need to agree to the EULA in order to run the server. Go to eula.txt for more info.

The minecraft server could not run because we haven't accepted the license agreement yet.

To accept the license agreement, agree to the EULA.

sudo nano eula.txt

This command will show you the eula.txt file you need to agree to the EULA. Find the line that says eula=false and modify it to eula=true . Exit by pressing CTRL + X . Save the modified buffer by pressing Y then close the eula.txt file by pressing ENTER .

This time we will be running the server without error. Before we do that though, create a screen instance so when you run the server, it will stay running.

sudo screen -S "Minecraft Server"

Run the server again

java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar server.jar nogui

If your server has more RAM, you can allocate more to make your server run faster. To do this, simply change the value next to Xmx and Xms to the value you desire. To exit the screen session, press CTRL + A then D . If you'd like to resume the screen session, input the command:

sudo screen -R

Conclusion

You now successfully have a minecraft server running and will now be able to join.

Server Modification Tips

Here are some tips for your minecraft server:

You can use minecraft commands in the screen session by inputing the command without a / For example op @a will make everybody online a server operator.

For example will make everybody online a server operator. To modify the general game settings for your minecraft server, input the command sudo nano server.properties to get access to them.

to get access to them. Upon launching your minecraft server for the first time, you will get access to a new directory called world where you can modify your world by installing datapacks and other features.

References