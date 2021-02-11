How to Install a Minecraft Server on Ubuntu 20.04

This article will cover the steps for creating your minecraft server on Ubuntu 20.04 for you and other online people to play on.
sudo privileges
You will need to log on to your server. You can find your server ip in the server information tab.
ssh root@your server ip
Create a non-root user.
minecraft will be the username in this example but you may change it to what you desire.
adduser minecraft
You are prompted to create your user's password, upon completing that, it should output something similar to this.
New password:
Retype new password:
passwd: password updated successfully
You are asked to fill out the user's details. Pressing ENTER will fill out the default details(blank). Upon completion, it should output something similar to this.
Changing the user information for minecraft
Enter the new value, or press ENTER for the default
Full Name []:
Room Number []:
Work Phone []:
Home Phone []:
Other []:
Confirm the information.
Is the information correct? [Y/n] y
Give the user sudo privileges
usermod -aG sudo minecraft
Switch to the new user.
su - minecraft
Update the package index.
sudo apt update
Install Java. Your minecraft server will not run without Java.
sudo apt install openjdk-8-jdk -y
Install Screen. This will allow your server to run without leaving your terminal open.
sudo apt install screen -y
Confirm the installed packages.
sudo java -version
Create a new server directory for your server files.
mkdir minecraft
Move to the directory.
cd minecraft
Install
wget
sudo apt install wget
Install the Minecraft server. At the time of writing, the current version of minecraft is
1.16.4. If your version is different, you can install the latest version of a minecraft server here.
sudo wget https://launcher.mojang.com/v1/objects/35139deedbd5182953cf1caa23835da59ca3d7cd/server.jar
Confirm the installation
ls
The command
ls will show you the files in a directory.
server.jar should be in the directory.
Run the server.
java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar server.jar nogui
You should receive an similar output to this.
[main/INFO]: You need to agree to the EULA in order to run the server. Go to eula.txt for more info.
The minecraft server could not run because we haven't accepted the license agreement yet.
To accept the license agreement, agree to the EULA.
sudo nano eula.txt
This command will show you the eula.txt file you need to agree to the EULA. Find the line that says
eula=false and modify it to
eula=true. Exit by pressing CTRL + X. Save the modified buffer by pressing Y then close the eula.txt file by pressing ENTER.
This time we will be running the server without error. Before we do that though, create a screen instance so when you run the server, it will stay running.
sudo screen -S "Minecraft Server"
Run the server again
java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar server.jar nogui
If your server has more RAM, you can allocate more to make your server run faster. To do this, simply change the value next to
Xmx and
Xms to the value you desire. To exit the screen session, press CTRL + A then D. If you'd like to resume the screen session, input the command:
sudo screen -R
You now successfully have a minecraft server running and will now be able to join.
Here are some tips for your minecraft server:
/ For example
op @a will make everybody online a server operator.
sudo nano server.properties to get access to them.
world where you can modify your world by installing datapacks and other features.
