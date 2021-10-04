How to Install a LEMP Stack on Arch Linux

Introduction

This guide explains how to install Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP on Arch Linux (LEMP) and secure the web site with a free Let's Encrypt certificate.

Prerequisites

Before beginning this guide, please:

This guide uses app.example.com as the example DNS name of the server.

Install UFW Firewall

UFW (uncomplicated firewall) is a simple and configurable firewall.

Install UFW. $ sudo pacman -S --noconfirm ufw Configure UFW Configure UFW to allow outgoing traffic, but refuse any incoming or routed traffic by default. $ sudo ufw default allow outgoing $ sudo ufw default deny incoming $ sudo ufw default deny routed Allow traffic on TCP ports 22 (SSH), 80 (HTTP), and 443 (HTTPS). $ sudo ufw allow 22/tcp $ sudo ufw allow 80/tcp $ sudo ufw allow 443/tcp Enable the firewall to make the new configuration active. If you are connected over SSH, it will display a warning message about possibly interrupting the connection. You can ignore this warning because TCP port 22 (SSH) was allowed through the firewall in the earlier step. $ sudo ufw enable

Install Nginx

Install the Nginx package. $ sudo pacman -S --noconfirm nginx Start the Nginx service and enable it to start automatically on boot. $ sudo systemctl start nginx.service $ sudo systemctl enable nginx.service

Install MariaDB

Install the MariaDB package. $ sudo pacman -S --noconfirm mariadb Initialize MariaDB's internal database and system tables. $ sudo mariadb-install-db --user=mysql --basedir=/usr --datadir=/var/lib/mysql Start the MariaDB service and enable it to start automatically on boot. $ sudo systemctl start mariadb.service $ sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service Run the secure installation script to configure MariaDB security. $ sudo mysql_secure_installation

When prompted for the current password for root, press ENTER for none. When asked to supply a new root password, use a secure password. Answer Y or press ENTER for all remaining prompts.

Install PHP

Install the PHP and PHP-FPM packages. $ sudo pacman -S --noconfirm php php-fpm Start the PHP-FPM service and enable it to start automatically on boot. $ sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service $ sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service

Install Certbot

Certbot is used to request free Let's Encrypt SSL/TLS certificates. The recommended way to install Certbot on Arch is with Snap.

Follow the instructions at eff.org to install Certbot for Nginx on Arch Linux.

Request an SSL/TLS certificate with Certbot. Replace user@example.com with your email and app.example.com with your fully-qualified domain name.

$ sudo certbot certonly --agree-tos --no-eff-email --nginx -m user@example.com -d app.example.com

Test PHP

Create a PHP test page in the web root directory. $ sudo nano /srv/http/index.php Paste the following lines. <?php phpinfo(); Save and exit the file.

To see the test page, navigate to your fully qualified domain name in a web browser. It should display the PHP version as well as other system information.

The LEMP stack installation is now complete. Next, upload your web pages to /srv/http .

