Author: MichaelLast Updated: Tue, Sep 14, 2021
LAMP is a popular open-source web development stack consisting of Linux, Apache, MySQL or MariaDB, and PHP. This guide explains how to install a LAMP stack on Debian 11.
Install Apache and related utilities.
$ sudo apt install apache2 apache2-utils -y
Enable the Apache service to start at system boot.
$ sudo systemctl enable apache2
Start the Apache service.
$ sudo systemctl start apache2
Check the status of the Apache service.
$ sudo systemctl status apache2
Install the database server.
$ sudo apt-get install mariadb-server -y
Start the MariaDB service and enable it to start at system boot.
$ sudo systemctl enable mariadb
$ sudo systemctl start mariadb
Check the status of the MariaDB service.
$ sudo systemctl status mariadb
Secure the database with the
mysql_secure_installation script and answer Y to all questions.
$ sudo mysql_secure_installation
Install PHP and common extensions.
$ sudo apt install php php-cli php-mysql libapache2-mod-php php-gd php-xml php-curl php-common -y
Allow SSH, HTTP, and HTTPS in the firewall.
$ sudo ufw default deny incoming
$ sudo ufw default allow outgoing
$ sudo ufw allow ssh
$ sudo ufw allow 80/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 443/tcp
$ sudo ufw enable
$ sudo ufw reload
See our UFW Quickstart Guide for more information.
Create a test PHP file in Apache's document root folder.
$ echo "<?php phpinfo(); ?>" > /var/www/html/info.php
Open the location in your browser. Replace
example.com with your server's IP address or domain name.
https://example.com/info.php
You should see a PHP information page with details about your configuration.