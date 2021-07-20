How to Find the Network Adapter Names for a Vultr Cloud Server

Overview

When editing the network configuration for a cloud server, you may need to identify the network adapter names currently in use. For example, you might be faced with this task when:

For Linux systems, the ip utility is the best way to find the adapter names. FreeBSD and OpenBSD systems can use ifconfig , and you'll find those instructions toward the end of this guide.

You may need to perform these steps via the Vultr Web Console instead of SSH if your public network adapter isn't configured.

Find the Adapter Name on Linux

To query the network adapter information, connect as root and run:

# ip addr show

If you have a public network adapter, and no private networks attached, your output may look similar to this:

1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 2: enp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:10 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

This output shows your public network adapter name is enp1s0 , and its MAC address is 00:00:5e:00:53:10 . You can ignore the lo loopback adapter.

Here's another example of a machine with a public network and two private networks.

1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 2: enp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:20 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 3: enp6s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:fe brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 4: enp7s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:ff brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

The public adapter is enp1s0 with a MAC address of 00:00:5e:00:53:20

with a MAC address of Private adapter 1 is enp6s0 with a MAC address of 00:00:5e:00:53:fe

with a MAC address of Private adapter 2 is enp7s0 with a MAC address of 00:00:5e:00:53:ff

Find the Adapter Name on FreeBSD

On FreeBSD, run the ifconfig utility as root.

# ifconfig

The output looks similar to this:

vtnet0: flags=8843<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 1500 options=6c07bb<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,VLAN_MTU,VLAN_HWTAGGING,JUMBO_MTU,VLAN_HWCSUM,TSO4,TSO6,LRO,VLAN_HWTSO,LINKSTATE,RXCSUM_IPV6,TXCSUM_IPV6> ether 56:00:03:71:b0:2b inet 149.28.59.190 netmask 0xfffffe00 broadcast 149.28.59.255 media: Ethernet 10Gbase-T <full-duplex> status: active nd6 options=29<PERFORMNUD,IFDISABLED,AUTO_LINKLOCAL> vtnet1: flags=8802<BROADCAST,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 1500 options=6800bb<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,VLAN_MTU,VLAN_HWTAGGING,JUMBO_MTU,VLAN_HWCSUM,LINKSTATE,RXCSUM_IPV6,TXCSUM_IPV6> ether 5a:00:03:71:b0:2b media: Ethernet 10Gbase-T <full-duplex> status: active nd6 options=29<PERFORMNUD,IFDISABLED,AUTO_LINKLOCAL> lo0: flags=8049<UP,LOOPBACK,RUNNING,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 16384 options=680003<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,LINKSTATE,RXCSUM_IPV6,TXCSUM_IPV6> inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128 inet6 fe80::1%lo0 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x3 inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 0xff000000 groups: lo nd6 options=21<PERFORMNUD,AUTO_LINKLOCAL>

In this example, vtnet0 is the public adapter, and vtnet1 is the private adapter.

Find the Adapter Name on OpenBSD

On OpenBSD, run the ifconfig utility as root.

# ifconfig

The output looks similar to this:

lo0: flags=8049<UP,LOOPBACK,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 32768 index 4 priority 0 llprio 3 groups: lo inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128 inet6 fe80::1%lo0 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x4 inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 0xff000000 vio0: flags=808843<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST,AUTOCONF4> mtu 1500 lladdr 56:00:03:71:b0:3b index 1 priority 0 llprio 3 groups: egress media: Ethernet autoselect status: active inet 104.238.135.166 netmask 0xfffffe00 broadcast 104.238.135.255 vio1: flags=8802<BROADCAST,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 lladdr 5a:00:03:71:b0:3b index 2 priority 0 llprio 3 media: Ethernet autoselect status: no carrier enc0: flags=0<> index 3 priority 0 llprio 3 groups: enc status: active pflog0: flags=141<UP,RUNNING,PROMISC> mtu 33136 index 5 priority 0 llprio 3 groups: pflog

In this example, vio0 is the public adapter, and vio1 is the private adapter.

You can safely ignore lo0 , which is the local loopback, as well as enc0 and pflog0, which are used for packet filtering.

