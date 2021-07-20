How to Find the Network Adapter Names for a Vultr Cloud Server

When editing the network configuration for a cloud server, you may need to identify the network adapter names currently in use. For example, you might be faced with this task when:
For Linux systems, the
ip utility is the best way to find the adapter names. FreeBSD and OpenBSD systems can use
ifconfig, and you'll find those instructions toward the end of this guide.
You may need to perform these steps via the Vultr Web Console instead of SSH if your public network adapter isn't configured.
To query the network adapter information, connect as root and run:
# ip addr show
If you have a public network adapter, and no private networks attached, your output may look similar to this:
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
2: enp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:10 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
This output shows your public network adapter name is
enp1s0, and its MAC address is
00:00:5e:00:53:10. You can ignore the
lo loopback adapter.
Here's another example of a machine with a public network and two private networks.
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
2: enp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:20 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
3: enp6s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:fe brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
4: enp7s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
link/ether 00:00:5e:00:53:ff brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
enp1s0 with a MAC address of
00:00:5e:00:53:20
enp6s0 with a MAC address of
00:00:5e:00:53:fe
enp7s0 with a MAC address of
00:00:5e:00:53:ff
On FreeBSD, run the
ifconfig utility as root.
# ifconfig
The output looks similar to this:
vtnet0: flags=8843<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 1500
options=6c07bb<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,VLAN_MTU,VLAN_HWTAGGING,JUMBO_MTU,VLAN_HWCSUM,TSO4,TSO6,LRO,VLAN_HWTSO,LINKSTATE,RXCSUM_IPV6,TXCSUM_IPV6>
ether 56:00:03:71:b0:2b
inet 149.28.59.190 netmask 0xfffffe00 broadcast 149.28.59.255
media: Ethernet 10Gbase-T <full-duplex>
status: active
nd6 options=29<PERFORMNUD,IFDISABLED,AUTO_LINKLOCAL>
vtnet1: flags=8802<BROADCAST,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 1500
options=6800bb<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,VLAN_MTU,VLAN_HWTAGGING,JUMBO_MTU,VLAN_HWCSUM,LINKSTATE,RXCSUM_IPV6,TXCSUM_IPV6>
ether 5a:00:03:71:b0:2b
media: Ethernet 10Gbase-T <full-duplex>
status: active
nd6 options=29<PERFORMNUD,IFDISABLED,AUTO_LINKLOCAL>
lo0: flags=8049<UP,LOOPBACK,RUNNING,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 16384
options=680003<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,LINKSTATE,RXCSUM_IPV6,TXCSUM_IPV6>
inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128
inet6 fe80::1%lo0 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x3
inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 0xff000000
groups: lo
nd6 options=21<PERFORMNUD,AUTO_LINKLOCAL>
In this example,
vtnet0 is the public adapter, and
vtnet1 is the private adapter.
On OpenBSD, run the
ifconfig utility as root.
# ifconfig
The output looks similar to this:
lo0: flags=8049<UP,LOOPBACK,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 32768
index 4 priority 0 llprio 3
groups: lo
inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128
inet6 fe80::1%lo0 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x4
inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 0xff000000
vio0: flags=808843<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST,AUTOCONF4> mtu 1500
lladdr 56:00:03:71:b0:3b
index 1 priority 0 llprio 3
groups: egress
media: Ethernet autoselect
status: active
inet 104.238.135.166 netmask 0xfffffe00 broadcast 104.238.135.255
vio1: flags=8802<BROADCAST,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
lladdr 5a:00:03:71:b0:3b
index 2 priority 0 llprio 3
media: Ethernet autoselect
status: no carrier
enc0: flags=0<>
index 3 priority 0 llprio 3
groups: enc
status: active
pflog0: flags=141<UP,RUNNING,PROMISC> mtu 33136
index 5 priority 0 llprio 3
groups: pflog
In this example,
vio0 is the public adapter, and
vio1 is the private adapter.
You can safely ignore
lo0, which is the local loopback, as well as enc0 and pflog0, which are used for packet filtering.
Now that you've identified your network adapter names, you have the information needed to modify your network configuration. See our guides to: