Deploy a Self-hosted Bitwarden Server on Ubuntu 20.04

This article explains how to deploy a self-hosted Bitwarden server at Vultr. Bitwarden is a popular open-source password manager.
This guide uses bitw.example.com as an example server name. Substitute your server and domain name.
Bitwarden needs a Hosting Installation Id and Key to install. Please Request your Hosting Installation ID and Key before performing the steps in this guide.
Create a user to run Bitwarden. Use
bash as the default terminal and
/opt/bitwarden as the home directory.
$ sudo useradd -s /bin/bash -d /opt/bitwarden bitwarden
Add user
bitwarden to group
docker so it can access Docker.
$ sudo usermod -aG docker bitwarden
Create a working directory and grant user
bitwarden full permission for it.
$ sudo mkdir -p /opt/bitwarden
$ sudo chown bitwarden: /opt/bitwarden
$ sudo chmod 700 /opt/bitwarden
Switch to the new user.
$ sudo su - bitwarden
Download the official Bitwarden deployment script:
$ wget -O bitwarden.sh https://go.btwrdn.co/bw-sh
$ chmod +x bitwarden.sh
Execute the script.
$ ./bitwarden.sh install
bitw.example.com.
Run
./bitwarden.sh start to start the Bitwarden Server.
Note: Some Bitwarden features are not configured by the bitwarden.sh installer, and must be configured in the environment file, located at
./bwdata/env/global.override.env. At a minimum, you should configure:
...
globalSettings__mail__smtp__host=<placeholder>
globalSettings__mail__smtp__port=<placeholder>
globalSettings__mail__smtp__ssl=<placeholder>
globalSettings__mail__smtp__username=<placeholder>
globalSettings__mail__smtp__password=<placeholder>
...
adminSettings__admins=
Run the following command to apply your changes:
./bitwarden.sh restart
See the official docs for more configuration information specific to your needs.
Visit your domain in a web browser, then click the button Create Account to register an account on your server.
Install Bitwarden Client on your devices. Set the server address to your domain by clicking the Setting button in the login page's upper left corner.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles